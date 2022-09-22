Announcements in infrastructure services

You can now download products from a shared repository and while also enjoying our improved, user-friendly interface. We added:

support for default values for most field types in the deployment form

automatic integration with other Yandex Cloud services via the deployment configuration form

Software developers and enthusiasts can now publish and test their applications for Managed Services for Kubernetes® using a publisher account. To submit your product, fill out the application form on the Marketplace home page.

All applications and helm-charts were tested and locked to prevent any further unauthorized modifications.

Gateway API in Yandex Application Load Balancer

Yandex Application Load Balancer now supports [Gateway API], an evolution of Ingress Controller, which went into beta in this past summer. Ingress simplifies the L7 load balancing process in Kubernetes® and allows its maintenance to be decomposed by balancing between multiple commands. However, Ingress was designed with simpler projects in mind, leaving more complex ones to developers. This limits the scope of use cases that the platform can accommodate. Gateway API aims to implement all complex cases natively in Kubernetes.

Gateway API support in Yandex Application Load balancers will be beneficial for projects that involve multiple development teams, DevOps, and DevSecOps, which therefore require Separation of Duties. It can also be used for A/B tests that do not require service mesh, and for tasks that call for a more secure application deployment (via canary or blue / green deployments).

Yandex Internal Load Balancer

The internal network load balancer is now available to all users, without needing to submit a request to start using the service. It can be accessed and activated directly in the console. The service now offers an SLA and different pricing plans.

An internal network load balancer is used to distribute traffic across internal resources. Internal IP addresses can now be specified for load balancer handlers on an internal network. To learn how to add a handler with an internal IP address via the CLI, see the documentation.

NAT Gateway

NAT Gateway is available to all Yandex Cloud users in Public Preview. It allows VMs with non-public IP addresses to access the Internet through a NAT gateway with a dedicated public IP range. At this stage, the service is provided for free. We’ve also added Public CLI/API/Terraform.

Snapshot schedule

You can now schedule automatic snapshots in Compute Cloud.