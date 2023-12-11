Yandex Compute Cloud
The service provides secure and scalable computing capacity for hosting, testing and prototyping your projects.
High performance SSD disks
New SSD IO drives offer high IOPS and guaranteed reliability. They are also suitable for hosting high-load applications, providing performance of up to 75,000 IOPS per disk.
Different availability zones
You can place your VM in any of the three geographically distributed availability zones.
On-demand scalability
Choose the number of cores, disks, and VMs, the amount of RAM, and monitor their cost.
Convenient control
Manage your VMs in the console, via the CLI, API, or SDK, or using popular tools like Terraform, Packer, or Jenkins.
Secure data storage
Data is stored in encrypted form in accordance with the requirements of local regulatory, GDPR, and ISO industry standards. You can also encrypt virtual machine disks.
Preconfigured images
Create a VM from an image with pre-installed software, for example, a LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP).
Implement your projects using Compute Cloud
Web project hosting
Hosting your website in Yandex Cloud makes it easier to scale your infrastructure and adapt to changing needs, e.g. quickly redesigning your infrastructure to ensure availability for growing audiences. Moreover, we ensure the security of your website: Yandex Compute Cloud has a component that protects it against DDoS attacks.
Testing and prototyping
Virtual machines offer a convenient way to stress test versions of your products. Before launching new components, make sure to run load, functional, and regression testing. With Compute Cloud, you can quickly prototype your solutions and test your ideas at early development stages.
High-performance computing (HPC) in Yandex Cloud
Run high-performance computing in Yandex Cloud on a cluster of preemptible VMs that perform a shared computing task. These VMs are suitable for short-term intensive computing, such as processing large amounts of geophysical data.
Getting started
Create a VM with an operating system optimized for working in the cloud.
Questions and answers
How do Yandex Cloud VMs differ from regular hosting?
Traditional hosting offers you resources on a lease with pre-agreed performance for a fixed time. Yandex Cloud VMs let you use cloud resources like your personal data center. At the same time, you receive all the advantages of the resilient infrastructure of Yandex’s data centers. You can scale your cloud infrastructure as your performance requirements change. This way you can control how many resources you are using at any given time and how much you pay for them.
How do preemptible VMs work?
I don’t need full-fledged VMs, but preemptible VMs don’t suit me either. What should I do?
How do you ensure data security?
What SLA does the service provide?
