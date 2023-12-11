If infrastructure uptime is key to your project and you can’t rely on preemptible VMs, consider VMs with partial core usage. You can save up to 65% using vCPUs, while you’re guaranteed to get the share of the core that you buy. Moreover, there is a chance to get up to 100% of the core if your neighbors aren’t using it at the same time you are. This option is suitable for pilot projects and demo stands.