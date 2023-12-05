Yandex Load Testing

PreviewYandex Load Testing
A service for load testing and performance analysis. The service is offered free of charge and is at the Preview stage.
Automatic deployment
Create preconfigured VMs with load generators right in the console.
Convenient testing
Set test parameters via the form or a configuration file.
Visual results
Test results automatically export to storage. View detailed test reports at any time.
Use Load Testing in your project
Performance information
Find out your application’s performance limitations to calculate computing capacity as accurately as possible.
Scalability check
Quickly check the scalability of your application or service configuration.
Before developing
Use Load Testing to choose a reliable technology stack before even starting product development.
Getting started
Set up test parameters in a convenient way: through the form or using the configuration file.
FAQ
How does the service work?
An agent is started in your cloud and loads your service. You don’t need to grant any additional permissions and can fully control its actions.
The service’s main load generator, Pandora, efficiently uses the VM’s resources and lets it generate tens of thousands of requests per second.
Why choose Load Testing?
How is the service billed?
