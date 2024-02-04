Yandex Query
An interactive data virtualization service for engineers and analysts that enables real-time analytics and streaming queries on structured and semi-structured data using YQL, an SQL dialect.
A significantly easier development process is made possible by features like serverless computing, a unified YQL query format, and standardized approaches to analytics and streaming data processing.
Intersystem analytics
Use Yandex Query to run federated queries directly to Object Storage, PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse®, aggregate the results, and process them as a whole.
Streaming data processing
Stream processing is based on grouping window functions that receive data streams, group them by source and time window, then run calculations, with the results sent to external systems.
Analytical queries to S3
Analytic queries in Yandex Query can retrieve data from Yandex Object Storage in JSON, CSV, TSV, Parquet, and other formats.
Fully managed service
All of the resources needed to execute requests are allocated at launch and released upon completion, with request execution starting immediately.
Generic queries
Create a query once and reuse it for data analytics scripts stored in Yandex Object Storage and real-time data analytics.
Integration with Yandex Cloud services
Run queries on Object Storage with real-time Data Streams, and aggregate query results between these systems.
Find solutions with Yandex Query
Data storage support
Businesses choose Yandex Object Storage as the most cost-effective way to store large amounts of rarely accessed data. Data in Yandex Object Storage is unstructured, and should be processed in a way that is easy and efficient for analysts.
Debezium Change Flow Analysis
Use Yandex Data Streams to capture changes and Yandex Query to process them. Processed data can be sent to Yandex Monitoring for charting and alerting, or can be recorded to another stream and transferred to Data Transfer for processing and then to other storage systems.
Visualization of data from Yandex Object Storage
You can integrate Yandex Query and Yandex DataLens to visualize data stored in Yandex Object Storage. Yandex DataLens generates a YQL query, Yandex Query executes it and returns the results, and Yandex DataLens visualizes them.
FAQ
How does Yandex Query work?
How does Yandex Query work?
Yandex Query brings together data virtualization and real-time streaming analytics. This architecture is called Unified Lambda. The Unified Lambda model uses a unified SQL query text for processing streaming data and data stored in storage systems of different classes.
What types of data can Yandex Query transfer?
What types of data can Yandex Query transfer?
Debezium is a registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
ClickHouse is a registered trademark of ClickHouse, Inc.