Yandex Query

An interactive data virtualization service for engineers and analysts that enables real-time analytics and streaming queries on structured and semi-structured data using YQL, an SQL dialect.

A significantly easier development process is made possible by features like serverless computing, a unified YQL query format, and standardized approaches to analytics and streaming data processing.

Intersystem analytics

Use Yandex Query to run federated queries directly to Object Storage, PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse®, aggregate the results, and process them as a whole.

Streaming data processing

Stream processing is based on grouping window functions that receive data streams, group them by source and time window, then run calculations, with the results sent to external systems.

Analytical queries to S3

Analytic queries in Yandex Query can retrieve data from Yandex Object Storage in JSON, CSV, TSV, Parquet, and other formats.

Fully managed service

All of the resources needed to execute requests are allocated at launch and released upon completion, with request execution starting immediately.

Generic queries

Create a query once and reuse it for data analytics scripts stored in Yandex Object Storage and real-time data analytics.

Integration with Yandex Cloud services

Run queries on Object Storage with real-time Data Streams, and aggregate query results between these systems.

Find solutions with Yandex Query

Data storage support

Businesses choose Yandex Object Storage as the most cost-effective way to store large amounts of rarely accessed data. Data in Yandex Object Storage is unstructured, and should be processed in a way that is easy and efficient for analysts.

Object Storage
Debezium Change Flow Analysis

Use Yandex Data Streams to capture changes and Yandex Query to process them. Processed data can be sent to Yandex Monitoring for charting and alerting, or can be recorded to another stream and transferred to Data Transfer for processing and then to other storage systems.

Data Transfer
Visualization of data from Yandex Object Storage

You can integrate Yandex Query and Yandex DataLens to visualize data stored in Yandex Object Storage. Yandex DataLens generates a YQL query, Yandex Query executes it and returns the results, and Yandex DataLens visualizes them.

Yandex DataLens
FAQ

How does Yandex Query work?

Yandex Query brings together data virtualization and real-time streaming analytics. This architecture is called Unified Lambda. The Unified Lambda model uses a unified SQL query text for processing streaming data and data stored in storage systems of different classes.

News 

Get started with Yandex Query

Debezium is a registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

ClickHouse is a registered trademark of ClickHouse, Inc.