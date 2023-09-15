Yandex Key Management Service

The service implements symmetric and asymmetric encryption.

In the case of symmetric encryption, the same (symmetric) key is used for both encryption and decryption. KMS uses AES with a key length of 128, 192 or 256 bits in GCM mode.

Asymmetric encryption uses the RSA cryptosystem with key lengths of 2048, 3072 and 4096 bits and the SHA256 hash algorithm. For e-signatures, the KMS service provides the ECDSA and RSA cryptographic algorithms.