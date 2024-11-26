Cloud CDN API, gRPC: RawLogsService.Activate
gRPC request
rpc Activate (ActivateRawLogsRequest) returns (operation.Operation)
ActivateRawLogsRequest
{
"resource_id": "string",
"settings": {
"bucket_name": "string",
"bucket_region": "string",
"file_prefix": "string"
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource_id
|
string
Required field. ID of CDN resource to switch logs storage for..
|
settings
|
Raw logs settings.
RawLogsSettings
User settings for Raw logs.
|
Field
|
Description
|
bucket_name
|
string
Required field. Destination S3 bucket name, note that the suer should be owner of the bucket.
|
bucket_region
|
string
Bucket region, unused for now, could be blank.
|
file_prefix
|
string
file_prefix: prefix each log object name with specified prefix.
The prefix makes it simpler for you to locate the log objects.
operation.Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": {
"resource_id": "string"
},
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": {
"status": "RawLogsStatus",
"settings": {
"bucket_name": "string",
"bucket_region": "string",
"file_prefix": "string"
}
}
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
ActivateRawLogsMetadata
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource_id
|
string
ID of resource with activated raw logs.
ActivateRawLogsResponse
|
Field
|
Description
|
status
|
enum RawLogsStatus
Raw logs status.
|
settings
|
Raw logs settings.
