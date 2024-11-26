Contact UsGet started

Cloud CDN API, gRPC: RawLogsService.Activate

Updated at November 26, 2024

gRPC request

rpc Activate (ActivateRawLogsRequest) returns (operation.Operation)

ActivateRawLogsRequest

{
  "resource_id": "string",
  "settings": {
    "bucket_name": "string",
    "bucket_region": "string",
    "file_prefix": "string"
  }
}

Field

Description

resource_id

string

Required field. ID of CDN resource to switch logs storage for..

settings

RawLogsSettings

Raw logs settings.

RawLogsSettings

User settings for Raw logs.

Field

Description

bucket_name

string

Required field. Destination S3 bucket name, note that the suer should be owner of the bucket.

bucket_region

string

Bucket region, unused for now, could be blank.

file_prefix

string

file_prefix: prefix each log object name with specified prefix.

The prefix makes it simpler for you to locate the log objects.
For example, if you specify the prefix value logs/, each log object that
S3 creates begins with the logs/ prefix in its key, so pseudo S3 folders
could be setup.

operation.Operation

{
  "id": "string",
  "description": "string",
  "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "created_by": "string",
  "modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
  "done": "bool",
  "metadata": {
    "resource_id": "string"
  },
  // Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
  "error": "google.rpc.Status",
  "response": {
    "status": "RawLogsStatus",
    "settings": {
      "bucket_name": "string",
      "bucket_region": "string",
      "file_prefix": "string"
    }
  }
  // end of the list of possible fields
}

An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the operation.

description

string

Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

Creation timestamp.

created_by

string

ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.

modified_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

The time when the Operation resource was last modified.

done

bool

If the value is false, it means the operation is still in progress.
If true, the operation is completed, and either error or response is available.

metadata

ActivateRawLogsMetadata

Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
It typically contains the ID of the target resource that the operation is performed on.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the metadata type, if any.

error

google.rpc.Status

The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

response

ActivateRawLogsResponse

The normal response of the operation in case of success.
If the original method returns no data on success, such as Delete,
the response is google.protobuf.Empty.
If the original method is the standard Create/Update,
the response should be the target resource of the operation.
Any method that returns a long-running operation should document the response type, if any.

Includes only one of the fields error, response.

The operation result.
If done == false and there was no failure detected, neither error nor response is set.
If done == false and there was a failure detected, error is set.
If done == true, exactly one of error or response is set.

ActivateRawLogsMetadata

Field

Description

resource_id

string

ID of resource with activated raw logs.

ActivateRawLogsResponse

Field

Description

status

enum RawLogsStatus

Raw logs status.

  • RAW_LOGS_STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • RAW_LOGS_STATUS_NOT_ACTIVATED: Raw logs wasn't activated.
  • RAW_LOGS_STATUS_OK: Raw logs was activated, and logs storing process works as expected.
  • RAW_LOGS_STATUS_FAILED: Raw logs was activated, but CDN provider has been failed to store logs.
  • RAW_LOGS_STATUS_PENDING: Raw logs was activated, but logs storing process is expected.

settings

RawLogsSettings

Raw logs settings.

RawLogsSettings

User settings for Raw logs.

Field

Description

bucket_name

string

Required field. Destination S3 bucket name, note that the suer should be owner of the bucket.

bucket_region

string

Bucket region, unused for now, could be blank.

file_prefix

string

file_prefix: prefix each log object name with specified prefix.

The prefix makes it simpler for you to locate the log objects.
For example, if you specify the prefix value logs/, each log object that
S3 creates begins with the logs/ prefix in its key, so pseudo S3 folders
could be setup.
