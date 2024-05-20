Search
Contact UsGet started
Yandex API Gateway

Disconnecting a domain

Written by
Updated at May 20, 2024

  1. In the management console, select the folder containing the gateway.

  2. In the list of services, select API Gateway.

  3. Click the gateway name.

  4. Go to Domains.

  5. In the domain row, click and select Detach.

  6. Confirm your action.

  7. Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:

    • If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS:

      1. In the list of services, select Cloud DNS.
      2. Select the zone hosting the domain.
      3. Click in the record row with the icon and select Delete.
      4. Confirm the deletion.

    • If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.

If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.

The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the --folder-name or --folder-id parameter.

  1. View the description of the CLI command for disconnecting a domain:

    yc serverless api-gateway remove-domain --help

  2. Run this command:

    yc serverless api-gateway remove-domain <API_gateway_ID> --domain-id <domain_ID>

  3. Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:

    • If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS:

      1. Get a list of all records in the DNS zone by specifying the relevant zone ID:

        yc dns zone list-records <DNS_zone_ID>

        The record in question is of the ANAME type and has a value in <gateway_ID>.apigw.yandexcloud.net format.

      2. Delete a record:

        yc dns zone delete-records <DNS_zone_ID> \
  --record "<domain_name> <TTL> <record_type> <value>"

    • If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.

To disconnect a domain from an API gateway, use the removeDomain REST API method for the ApiGateway resource or the ApiGatewayService/RemoveDomain gRPC API call.

Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:

  • If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS, use the updateRecordSets REST API method for the DnsZone resource or the DnsZoneService/UpdateRecordSets gRPC API call.

  • If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.

Previous
Viewing execution logs
Next
Migration to the ru-central1-d availability zone