Disconnecting a domain
-
In the management console, select the folder containing the gateway.
-
In the list of services, select API Gateway.
-
Click the gateway name.
-
Go to Domains.
-
In the domain row, click and select Detach.
-
Confirm your action.
-
Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:
-
If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS:
- In the list of services, select Cloud DNS.
- Select the zone hosting the domain.
- Click in the record row with the icon and select Delete.
- Confirm the deletion.
-
If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.
-
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud command line interface yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder using the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
View the description of the CLI command for disconnecting a domain:
yc serverless api-gateway remove-domain --help
-
Run this command:
yc serverless api-gateway remove-domain <API_gateway_ID> --domain-id <domain_ID>
-
Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:
-
If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS:
-
Get a list of all records in the DNS zone by specifying the relevant zone ID:
yc dns zone list-records <DNS_zone_ID>
The record in question is of the
ANAMEtype and has a value in
<gateway_ID>.apigw.yandexcloud.netformat.
-
Delete a record:
yc dns zone delete-records <DNS_zone_ID> \ --record "<domain_name> <TTL> <record_type> <value>"
-
-
If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.
-
To disconnect a domain from an API gateway, use the removeDomain REST API method for the ApiGateway resource or the ApiGatewayService/RemoveDomain gRPC API call.
Delete the resource record created when connecting the domain to the API gateway:
-
If your domain is delegated to Cloud DNS, use the updateRecordSets REST API method for the DnsZone resource or the DnsZoneService/UpdateRecordSets gRPC API call.
-
If a third-party DNS provider manages your domain, delete the record on the domain management page of your provider.