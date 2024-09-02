x-yc-apigateway:smartWebSecurity extension
Updated at September 2, 2024
x-yc-apigateway:smartWebSecurity protects the API gateway based on rules set in the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile. You are not charged for blocked API gateway requests.
Supported parameters
The table below lists the parameters specific to API Gateway API gateways. You can find the description of other parameters in the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
securityProfileId
|
string
|Smart Web Security security profile ID
Extension specification
Specification example:
openapi: "3.0.0"
x-yc-apigateway:
smartWebSecurity:
securityProfileId: fev6q4qqnn2q********
info:
version: 1.0.0
title: Protected pet store
license:
name: MIT
paths:
/:
get:
x-yc-apigateway-integration:
type: dummy
content:
'*': "This pet store is protected by SWS!"
http_code: 200