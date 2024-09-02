Contact UsGet started
Yandex API Gateway

x-yc-apigateway:smartWebSecurity extension

Written by
Updated at September 2, 2024

x-yc-apigateway:smartWebSecurity protects the API gateway based on rules set in the Yandex Smart Web Security security profile. You are not charged for blocked API gateway requests.

Supported parameters

The table below lists the parameters specific to API Gateway API gateways. You can find the description of other parameters in the OpenAPI 3.0 specification.

Parameter Type Description
securityProfileId string Smart Web Security security profile ID

Extension specification

Specification example:

openapi: "3.0.0"

x-yc-apigateway:
  smartWebSecurity:
    securityProfileId: fev6q4qqnn2q********

info:
  version: 1.0.0
  title: Protected pet store
  license:
    name: MIT
paths:
  /:
    get:
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: dummy
        content:
          '*': "This pet store is protected by SWS!"
        http_code: 200
