Yandex API Gateway

x-yc-schema-mapping extension

Updated at August 22, 2024

The x-yc-schema-mapping extension allows you to transform the JSON body of a request to an integration or response from it.

The extension works with the Schema object from the OpenAPI specification.

Supported parameters

The table below lists the parameters specific to API Gateway API gateways. Read more about other parameters in the OpenAPI Specification 3.0.

Parameter Type Description
type string Transformation type. Possible values: static (body described by a static resource).
template map[string]TemplateObject Full body description in <field_name>: "<field_value>" format.

Extension specification

Specification example:

x-yc-schema-mapping:
 type:static
 template:
   property1: "value1"
   property2: "${.baseProperty1.baseProperty2}"

Example of response body transformation where a user gets in response a two-field message if the Cloud Functions function returns code 200 and the Content-Type: application/json header:

openapi: "3.0.0"
info:
  version: 1.0.0
  title: Petstore API

paths:
  /pets:
    get:
      responses:
        '200':
          description: Pet
          content:
            application/json:
              schema:
                type: object
                x-yc-schema-mapping:
                  type: static
                  template:
                    Name: "Dog"
                    Breed: "${.nestedProperty1.nestedProperty2}"
      x-yc-apigateway-integration:
        type: cloud_functions
        function_id: b095c95icn**********
