Contact Us
Yandex Cloud opens new data center in Kazakhstan

Yandex Cloud has expanded its presence in Central Asia, opening a new data center in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and offices in Almaty and Astana. Now users in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Central Asia can quickly and efficiently launch new digital products.

April 10, 2024
5 mins to read

This is another step is part of Yandex Cloud’s long-term development strategy in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Our expert team is already working in our offices in Kazakhstan, and Yandex Cloud services can be paid for in tenge. The Yandex SpeechKit service supports both the Kazakh and Uzbek languages, and companies can use it to create voice assistants and bots for call centers. Users in the new region have access to other services and technologies to store, process, and analyze data, tools to monitor and manage cloud resources, as well as cloud infrastructure security solutions.

Yandex Cloud now has two regions:

  1. ru-central1 (Russian Federation): https://console.yandex.cloud

  2. kz1 (Republic of Kazakhstan): https://kz.console.yandex.cloud

Please note that while each region has its own console login, the Yandex ID can be used in all of them. If you are in Kazakhstan and plan to continue Yandex Cloud services and technologies located in Russia as you did previously, then you don’t need to change anything. All your accesses will be saved.

Dozens of Kazakh large- and medium-sized companies, startups, and public sector organizations are already using Yandex Cloud for their digital products, including Kolesa Group, Technodom, Bukhta, HR Messenger, TargetAI, 1Fit, Demetra, Rocket Firm, and more.

author
Yandex Cloud

“Over the past few years, demand for cloud technologies has grown rapidly. Here at Yandex Cloud, we strive to offer the most up-to-date services and new opportunities to grow and create new digital products in all the countries where we operate. Launching a cloud platform based on a local data center has allowed us to take another step closer to our users in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. We are confident that launching the Yandex Cloud tech hub in Kazakhstan will strengthen investments in the country’s IT market and provide new opportunities for the development of innovations in Kazakhstan and in Central Asia as a whole.”

We pay special attention to the development of the IT market in Kazakhstan. As part of the Yandex Cloud Boost Cloud Technology grant program, we are supporting Kazakh IT startups and cooperating with accelerators, business incubators, and technology parks.

Startups can use cloud resources to build their infrastructure and create services, and get access to Yandex Cloud expertise and technologies. This allows new IT projects to easily develop their products, quickly integrate AI technologies, and launch their services.

74 Kazakh companies have received grants for cloud infrastructure worth more than 160 million tenge since the launch of the Yandex Cloud Boost program. More than a third of them have taken advantage of Yandex Cloud’s special offer for Astana Hub residents. In addition to Astana Hub, our partners include the MOST Ventures ecosystem, Terrikon Valley from Karaganda, TechnoWomen, as well as the startup incubators of NURIS and KBTU universities.

In addition, we continue to invest in the development of cloud technology competencies among students, developers, and tech specialists in Kazakhstan. 1400 people people in Kazakhstan have already learned to work with cloud services at Yandex Cloud’s educational programs and courses.

author
Arystanbek Joldasbekov
General Manager at Yandex Cloud Kazakhstan

