Saving one species can save an entire ecosystem: Using neural networks to study snow leopards

The snow leopard inhabits only 12 countries with mountain ranges, including Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Nepal, and India.

Less than two percent of snow leopards live in Russia, and they are all located in Siberia — namely, Altai, Tuva, Buryatia, and Krasnoyarsk Krai — though they could potentially live in many more territories in Russia, but their current population numbers make this impossible.

There are between 4,000 and 7,000 snow leopards in the world. For the last few years, Russia has been running qualitative monitoring, however, since snow leopards move between countries, international cooperation is crucial. Some countries lack the appropriate funding or specialists, e.g., there are not enough camera traps or no one to process the relevant images.

Why the snow leopard is in the Red Book Why the snow leopard is in the Red Book

The snow leopard was listed in the International Red Book in 1986. At first, it was listed there as an endangered species. A species is classified as such when there are less than 2,500 individuals left in the world and its numbers have decreased by more than 20% over the last two generations. In 2017, the snow leopard was classified as a vulnerable species, a status that is assigned when there are less than 10 thousand individuals.

Inclusion in the Red Book means that:

Hunting this animal is forbidden.

The state has adopted special protection policies. In Russia, this is the Snow Leopard Conservation Strategy adopted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology.

There is a monitoring program. In 2021, Russia approved a unified method for the protection and research of snow leopards.

Snow leopards suffer from both natural changes and human actions.