Terms and conditions of the special promotion “Discount on Yandex Cloud Resources for Educational Institutions”
To get a discount, please write to the Sales Department.
Terms and conditions of participation in the Program:
- The loyalty program “Discount on Yandex Cloud Resources for Educational Institutions” (hereinafter — the Program) is organized by Yandex.Cloud LLC, located at 16 Lev Tolstoy street, office 528, Moscow, Russian Federation, 119021.
- The objective of the Program is to support the activities of higher and secondary education institutions in digitalization and building a digital educational environment.
- The Program is offered only to Customers who have registered a business account in Yandex.Cloud.
- The Program is to be conducted from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.
- Participation in the Program is open only to state budgetary or autonomous institutions of higher education with a valid license for educational activities in the Russian Federation (hereinafter — the Institution).
- A 20% discount is available for all services (except the marketplace) subject to a direct agreement between Yandex.Cloud LLC and the Institution from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024.
- Under the Program, the discount is provided for the account of an Institution that does not have a valid agreement with Yandex.Cloud (a valid agreement for service backup in Yandex.Cloud).
- The discount is given on condition that the consumption of cloud resources be up to 3 million rubles per month.
- The Organizer has the right to amend these Rules without prior notice, but with the mandatory publication of amendments in these Terms and Conditions of the Program. The amendments come into force from the date of their publication.