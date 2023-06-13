Serverless
Serverless cloud computing models allow you to develop applications, store your data, and configure integration with other platforms without creating VMs or maintaining infrastructure.
Yandex Cloud provides a fault-tolerant and automatically scalable environment for your code and data in the serverless computing ecosystem, taking care of maintenance, security, and continuous operation.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
Fully managed services
We take care of server management, database administration, software updates, and integration with other services. Upload function code, configure the app, and get started.
Special terms and conditions: Free tier
Special pricing plans are available for the serverless ecosystem. The first 1M function calls and 1M database operations per month are free of charge.
Only pay for resources used
Pay only for the time when the application is running, including data storage and operations in serverless mode and the number of function calls. Less activity means a lower operation costs.
Automatic scaling
Yandex Cloud’s flexible infrastructure automatically scales resources to run your functions, store data, execute queries instantly, and maintain performance under unpredictable loads.
High availability
The serverless computing environment’s infrastructure is hosted in three availability zones, ensuring that your applications run continuously even if one zone fails.
AWS compatibility
Yandex Cloud serverless services are AWS-compatible and can use integration methods like the Amazon S3 HTTP API, SQS, and DynamoDB. Use popular tools such as the AWS CLI, AWS Java SDK, s3fs, etc.
Serverless architecture
Serverless architecture
Use serverless ecosystem services to create resilient, manageable, and scalable projects.
Deploy a serverless infrastructure alongside other solutions, handle incoming requests using the API Gateway, and redirect them to Yandex Cloud Functions. Scale storage and resources for processing data in Yandex Database serverless mode with increasing traffic and a growing number of requests.
Our partners will create an IT project to meet your needs. They’ll cover every stage of the process: design the architecture, suggest technologies, calculate costs, and develop and support the solution.