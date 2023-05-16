Online sales in the cloud
The success of an online store largely depends on choosing and configuring the right IT infrastructure.
Move your online store to Yandex Cloud or create one from scratch. Enjoy the confidence that your business will run smoothly under any load, with full transparency of key costs.
What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?
Ready-to-use platform for online stores
Deploy a 1C-Bitrix or OpenCart online store platform in the cloud on a virtual machine with a managed database service.
1C integration, no restrictions
Set up data exchange between your 1C product catalog and your online store without any restrictions on speed or performance. Get up‑to‑date information about products and orders.
Monitoring and data analysis
Collect loading metrics for services and apps to find problems and potential points of failure faster. Monitor inventory, orders, vendors, and other characteristics of your online store in real time.
Reliable managed database
Connect a fault-tolerant and easy-to-maintain database cluster with MongoDB, MySQL®, or PostgreSQL in a matter of minutes. Flexible replication settings and point-in-time recovery ensure that data storage is highly resiliant.
Automatic scaling
The flexible and scalable Yandex Cloud infrastructure means that your online store is always available, even during peak demand periods. When business is slower, the amount of consumed resources drops and you only pay for what is actually used.
High availability and security
Our cloud is located inside the secure perimeter of three geographically distributed data centers and meets the requirements of PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO and Russian regulatory. Physical hosts are combined in HA clusters, and communication channels are duplicated.
Solution architecture
Solution architecture
Deploy an online store in three geographically distributed availability zones, and entrust load sharing to a network balancer. Scale with managed Kubernetes and use all the available features for data storage and processing.