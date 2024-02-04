Contact UsGet started
Remote work with 1C can be safe and efficient when you entrust infrastructure maintenance to a reliable cloud provider.

With Yandex Cloud, you can have all the benefits of the cloud: scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness.

What makes Yandex Cloud the right choice?

Scaling on demand

Respond instantly to any changes in your business with real-time adjustments to your VMs' performance and control of your resources' cost.

Manage your 1C licenses

Deploy a separate license management server and store licenses independently of other VMs.

Unlimited options for customization and integration

Use any 1C customization options in the cloud — from configuring external reports and processing to changing the application source code.

PostgreSQL cluster for 1C on Linux

Create a Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL failover cluster, optimized for 1C, with automatic updates and backups.

Documentation

Preconfigured image of 1C: Enterprise 8.3

Deploy the 1C infrastructure in the cloud using an image from our Marketplace.

Marketplace

Solution architecture

Create resilient, manageable, and scalable applications and projects using innovative Yandex.Cloud solutions.

Yandex.Cloud offers flexible pricing plans and the final cost makes us very happy. Users can’t tell the difference between 1C in the cloud and on a local server. Even better, the functionality available in Yandex.Cloud exceeds the requirements of most SMB customers for using 1C in the cloud
Denis Kurmanov,
Head of Infrastructure Development at Proton

Get help from our partners

Our partners will create an IT project to meet your needs. They’ll cover every stage of the process: design the architecture, suggest technologies, calculate costs, and develop and support the solution.

