Yandex Container Registry

A service for managing Docker images and containers.

Reliable storage

Docker images are placed in fault-tolerant storage. Automatic replication is configured for all data: each replica changes when Docker images are edited, created, or deleted.

Common tools for working with registries

You can use the service via the management console, command line interface (CLI), API, or the standard Docker CLI: the service is compatible with the Docker Registry HTTP API V2.

Low upkeep

You use a Docker image and we take care of maintaining the infrastructure where your registry is running. You only pay for the space used by your Docker images.

Different ways to work with Docker containers

The service provides containers for Linux and Windows OS. Use them however you want: running on your local machine or on a Yandex Compute Cloud VM.

Docker images near the infrastructure

High speed Docker image operations without expenses for external traffic: Docker image registries are hosted in the same data centers where your cloud infrastructure is deployed.

Security and access control

Docker images are transmitted via HTTPS. You choose who can view, pull, push, or delete them.

Implement your projects using Container Registry

Development using containers

Use the service to develop containerized applications. For example, you can configure your build automation and application deployment systems as part of continuous integration.

Microservice architecture

The microservice architecture structures applications as a set of small, independent, and easily changeable services. Docker containers are perfect for running small, loosely coupled services.

Works with
API Gateway

Integration with cloud services

Store your Docker images to work with Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®, get access to them via service accounts, and create a VM with a Container Optimized Image for running Docker containers.

Works with
Managed Service for Kubernetes

Getting started

Use an image optimized for running Docker containers and manage them with minimum downtime.

Questions and answers

How do I create a registry?

You can create a registry in the management console and Yandex Cloud CLI, or using the create API method.

Documentation

Get started with Container Registry

