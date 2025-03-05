Yandex Cloud partner program
Find solutions for clients’ needs using technologies and services tested and proven by Yandex loads.
Make money with Yandex Cloud
Sales
Sell Yandex Cloud technologies to your customers and earn rewards.
Implementation
Earn money on consulting, migration, integration, and other cloud implementation services.
Advantages of working with us
Remuneration of up to 35% for sales and implementation
Get rewards for selling Yandex Cloud, and for registering deals and projects.
Attract new customers
Get leads from Yandex Cloud resources and co-promotion. Sales managers will help you explain the value of Yandex Cloud to your clients.
Grants for product creation
Use the platform’s resources free of charge to demonstrate solutions and pilot projects with clients.
Send a request for presale assistance
Get help with your projects from a Yandex Cloud manager.
Feedback from our partners
Partnership with Yandex Cloud allows us to improve our own product, a platform for creating VoiceBox voice assistants. In particular, the Yandex SpeechKit service helps us effectively solve a wide variety of tasks for our clients, from simple information to complex integrations
Get partner status today
Complete registration and online training and immediately get access to the affiliate program’s benefits