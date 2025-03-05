Contact UsGet started

Yandex Cloud partner program

Find solutions for clients’ needs using technologies and services tested and proven by Yandex loads.

Make money with Yandex Cloud

Sales

Sell Yandex Cloud technologies to your customers and earn rewards.

Implementation

Earn money on consulting, migration, integration, and other cloud implementation services.

Advantages of working with us

Remuneration of up to 35% for sales and implementation

Get rewards for selling Yandex Cloud, and for registering deals and projects.

Attract new customers

Get leads from Yandex Cloud resources and co-promotion. Sales managers will help you explain the value of Yandex Cloud to your clients.

Grants for product creation

Use the platform’s resources free of charge to demonstrate solutions and pilot projects with clients.

Get help with your projects from a Yandex Cloud manager.

Feedback from our partners

Partnership with Yandex Cloud allows us to improve our own product, a platform for creating VoiceBox voice assistants. In particular, the Yandex SpeechKit service helps us effectively solve a wide variety of tasks for our clients, from simple information to complex integrations
Ramil Bikkuzhin,
Commercial director, MTT

