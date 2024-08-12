Contact UsGet started
Yandex API Gateway

Trigger for budgets that sends messages to WebSocket connections

Written by
Updated at August 12, 2024

A trigger for budgets sends messages to WebSocket connections when threshold values are exceeded.

A trigger for budgets requires a service account to send messages to WebSocket connections.

For more information about creating a trigger for budgets, see Creating a trigger for budgets that sends messages to WebSocket connections.

Roles required for the proper operation of a trigger for budgets

  • To create a trigger, you need a permission for the service account under which the trigger executes the operation. This permission comes with the iam.serviceAccounts.user and editor roles or higher.
  • To activate a trigger, the service account needs the api-gateway.websocketBroadcaster role for the folder containing the API gateway.

Format of the message from the trigger for budgets

After the trigger fires, it will send the following message to WebSocket connections:

{
   "messages":[
      {
         "billing_account_id":"a6q6***",
         "budget_id":"a626***",
         "budget_display_name":"name",
         "amount":90012.00,
         "currency":"RUB",
         "period":"2021",
         "budgeted_amount":100000.00,
         "threshold_amount":90000.00,
         "threshold_type":"amount"
      }
   ]
}

Where:

  • billing_account_id: Billing account ID.
  • budget_id: Budget ID.
  • budget_display_name: Budget name.
  • amount: The cost of resources or account balance when notifications were triggered.
  • currency: Payment currency.
  • period: Budget tracking period.
  • budgeted_amount: Budget amount.
  • threshold_amount: Consumption threshold that triggered notifications.
  • threshold_type: Threshold type:
    • amount: Currency.
    • percent: Percentage.

