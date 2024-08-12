Trigger for budgets that sends messages to WebSocket connections
A trigger for budgets sends messages to WebSocket connections when threshold values are exceeded.
A trigger for budgets requires a service account to send messages to WebSocket connections.
For more information about creating a trigger for budgets, see Creating a trigger for budgets that sends messages to WebSocket connections.
Roles required for the proper operation of a trigger for budgets
- To create a trigger, you need a permission for the service account under which the trigger executes the operation. This permission comes with the iam.serviceAccounts.user and editor roles or higher.
- To activate a trigger, the service account needs the
api-gateway.websocketBroadcasterrole for the folder containing the API gateway.
Format of the message from the trigger for budgets
After the trigger fires, it will send the following message to WebSocket connections:
{
"messages":[
{
"billing_account_id":"a6q6***",
"budget_id":"a626***",
"budget_display_name":"name",
"amount":90012.00,
"currency":"RUB",
"period":"2021",
"budgeted_amount":100000.00,
"threshold_amount":90000.00,
"threshold_type":"amount"
}
]
}
Where:
billing_account_id: Billing account ID.
budget_id: Budget ID.
budget_display_name: Budget name.
amount: The cost of resources or account balance when notifications were triggered.
currency: Payment currency.
period: Budget tracking period.
budgeted_amount: Budget amount.
threshold_amount: Consumption threshold that triggered notifications.
threshold_type: Threshold type:
amount: Currency.
percent: Percentage.
