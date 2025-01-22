Computer Science and Education Promotion Program
Yandex Cloud offers grants toward computing resources for machine learning, computer vision, and data analysis in education and research projects.
What are these grants for?
Educational programs
Universities, colleges, and other educational institutions looking for a convenient platform and computing resources to teach students and postgraduates.
Scientific research
Representatives of research laboratories to run experiments, test hypotheses, and prepare scientific or research papers.
Which areas of Computer Science are eligible for grants?
Machine Learning & Deep Learning
Big Data Analysis & Data Science
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Computer vision
Programming and data analysis in Python
What kinds of grants does the program allocate?
The program provides grants for Yandex DataSphere, a cloud service for data analysis and ML model development and operation.
The amount of the grant allocated is calculated individually depending on the task, the number of participants involved, and the applicant’s needs.
How does Yandex DataSphere support education and science?
CPU and GPU computing power in the cloud for most educational and science tasks.
Some of our current partners
One step to your grant
Apply for a grant by filling out this short form.