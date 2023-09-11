Yandex DataLens Festival
Yandex Cloud is hosting an online festival for analysts and managers focused on best practices for data visualization and analysis in Yandex DataLens.
Experts will dive deep into how to work with DataLens, compare it to other solutions, and how to plan the migration to the new BI system. The event will be held in Russian. Registrationis free of charge.
Who is the festival for?
- Analysts using or interested in taking a closer look at DataLens
- Managers and analytical team leads deciding which BI system meets company needs
What’s in store?
- Videos, tips, and tricks from BI experts working for Yandex Cloud, Yolva, DeloTech, and other companies
- Live Q&A sessions where you can get answers from experts on what’s bothering you
- Practical exercises from experts
- A competition and surprises for the winners
Why you should join us
New skills
Level-up your analytics with practical case studies
Real life examples
Get help making informed decisions about migrating to a new BI system
Community
Swap stories with a likeminded group of professionals in Telegram
Bonus
Try your luck in the competition and walk away with a great prize
Program
You’re welcome to participate in one track or both. The festival will be held on the Yandex Practicum platform with access via a personal account. Tickets are free with registration in advance required.
Week 1: Building dashboards in Yandex DataLens
An overview of Yandex DataLens in comparison to other systems
Case studies on migrating reports to Yandex DataLens
Q&A session with an expert
Week 2: Corporate analytics in Yandex Cloud
Everything you need to know about cloud-based analytics
Case studies on migrating analytics systems to Yandex Cloud
Q & A session with an expert
Course experts
Pavel Dubinin
Business Development Director, Yandex DataLens. An active member in the Yandex DataLens community on Telegram
Roman Bunin
Head of BI Excellence Team, Yandex DataLens. Former Head of Analytics for Yandex Go
Dmitry Teryoshkin
Head of Data Analysis and Reporting, DeloTech
Leonid Solovyov
Lead Consultant, Yolva
FAQ
Can I attend the festival? What does it involve?
Analysts, managers, and team leads from all around the world are welcome to join. The festival will be held online, and attendance is free of charge.
Do I need to register to attend the online lessons?
I’m not an analyst nor a manager. Can I come?
What will I get after the festival?
Will the online lessons be recorded?
Register is over
All videos will be available after December 16