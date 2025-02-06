Pricing update for Yandex Cloud services

Starting May 1, 2025, we will update pricing for Yandex Cloud — our first price increase since 2022.

In the time since then we have seen the cost of creating and developing IT services in the cloud industry as a whole increase by roughly 35%. This growth is influenced by a number of macroeconomic factors: a regular increase in prices for hardware, as well as development and support costs.

Price changes in Yandex Cloud will not exceed 12.5%. You can find more detailed information below.