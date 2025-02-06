Pricing update for Yandex Cloud services
As of May 1, 2025, changes to the pricing of Yandex Cloud services will apply.
Starting May 1, 2025, we will update pricing for Yandex Cloud — our first price increase since 2022.
In the time since then we have seen the cost of creating and developing IT services in the cloud industry as a whole increase by roughly 35%. This growth is influenced by a number of macroeconomic factors: a regular increase in prices for hardware, as well as development and support costs.
Price changes in Yandex Cloud will not exceed 12.5%. You can find more detailed information below.
Price changes for Yandex Cloud services
|
Yandex Cloud service
|
Percent increase
|
Percent increase for services using the Intel Broadwell, Intel Cascade Lake with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 and Intel Broadwell with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 platforms
|
Yandex API Gateway
|
12.5%
|
Application Load Balancer
|
12.5%
|
Audit Trails
|
12.5%
|
Cloud AI
|
12.5%
|
Cloud Backup
|
12.5%
|
Cloud DNS
|
12.5%
|
Cloud Functions
|
12.5%
|
Cloud Interconnect
|
4.2%
|
Compute Cloud
|
12.5%
|
7.3%
|
Container Registry
|
12.5%
|
Content Delivery Network
|
12.5%
|
Data Transfer
|
12.5%
|
DataLens
|
4.2%
|
DataSphere
|
12.5%
|
Yandex IoT Core
|
12.5%
|
Key Management Service
|
12.5%
|
Network Load Balancer
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Lockbox
|
12.5%
|
Managed Service for GitLab
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™, Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®,
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Managed Service for ClickHouse®, Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB,
|
12.5%
|
7.3%
|
Marketplace
|
4.2%
|
Message Queue
|
12.5%
|
Monitoring
|
12.5%
|
Object Storage
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Search API
|
4.2%
|
Serverless Containers
|
12.5%
|
SpeechSense
|
4.2%
|
Support
|
4.2%
|
VPC
|
12.5%
|
Cloud Logging
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Cloud Postbox
|
4.2%
|
Data Processing
|
12.5%
|
7.3%
|
Data Streams
|
12.5%
|
Foundation Models
|
4.2%
|
Load Testing
|
12.5%
|
Yandex Query
|
12.5%
|
Smart Web Security
|
12.5%
|
SmartCaptcha
|
12.5%
|
Yandex SpeechKit
|
4.2%
|
Yandex SpeechKit Hybrid
|
4.2%
|
Yandex Tracker
|
4.2%
|
Yandex Vision OCR
|
4.2%
For customers in the Kazakhstan availability zone, prices in tenge will remain at the same level.
Future price increases will be scheduled at the beginning of the calendar year, and we will send advance notifications, making long-term financial planning easier.
Special conditions, discounts, and reserves
Prices and discounts agreed upon with special conditions or reserves before February 6, 2025 will remain in effect and continue to operate for the agreed period and volume of consumption.
Reserved consumption (CVoS) will continue to function in the console. Prices for new reserves purchased starting February 6 will be indexed starting May 1, 2025.
If you have questions, please contact your account manager or the support service.