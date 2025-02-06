Pricing update for Yandex Cloud services

Starting May 1, 2025, we will update pricing for Yandex Cloud — our first price increase since 2022.

In the time since then we have seen the cost of creating and developing IT services in the cloud industry as a whole increase by roughly 35%. This growth is influenced by a number of macroeconomic factors: a regular increase in prices for hardware, as well as development and support costs.

Price changes in Yandex Cloud will not exceed 12.5%. You can find more detailed information below.

Price changes for Yandex Cloud services Yandex Cloud service Percent increase Percent increase for services using the Intel Broadwell, Intel Cascade Lake with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 and Intel Broadwell with NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 platforms Yandex API Gateway 12.5% Application Load Balancer 12.5% Audit Trails 12.5% Cloud AI 12.5% Cloud Backup 12.5% Cloud DNS 12.5% Cloud Functions 12.5% Cloud Interconnect 4.2% Compute Cloud 12.5% 7.3% Container Registry 12.5% Content Delivery Network 12.5% Data Transfer 12.5% DataLens 4.2% DataSphere 12.5% Yandex IoT Core 12.5% Key Management Service 12.5% Network Load Balancer 12.5% Yandex Lockbox 12.5% Managed Service for GitLab 12.5% Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™, Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®,

Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch, Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum®,

Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®, Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch, Yandex Managed Service for YDB 12.5% Yandex Managed Service for ClickHouse®, Yandex Managed Service for MongoDB,

Yandex Managed Service for MySQL®, Yandex Managed Service for PostgreSQL, Yandex Managed Service for Valkey™ 12.5% 7.3% Marketplace 4.2% Message Queue 12.5% Monitoring 12.5% Object Storage 12.5% Yandex Search API 4.2% Serverless Containers 12.5% SpeechSense 4.2% Support 4.2% VPC 12.5% Cloud Logging 12.5% Yandex Cloud Postbox 4.2% Data Processing 12.5% 7.3% Data Streams 12.5% Foundation Models 4.2% Load Testing 12.5% Yandex Query 12.5% Smart Web Security 12.5% SmartCaptcha 12.5% Yandex SpeechKit 4.2% Yandex SpeechKit Hybrid 4.2% Yandex Tracker 4.2% Yandex Vision OCR 4.2% For customers in the Kazakhstan availability zone, prices in tenge will remain at the same level.

Future price increases will be scheduled at the beginning of the calendar year, and we will send advance notifications, making long-term financial planning easier.