Yandex DataLens: Pricing overview

Let’s take a look at the main differences and advantages of each plan.

For small teams and non-profit projects

The Community plan is free, it does not limit the number of users or data amount. It includes all basic DataLens features:

Interactive dashboards

Chart builder

Data model and computing

Access permission role model

Authentication through Yandex ID and Yandex 360

Standard support

For business tasks

When looking for an enterprise BI system, a company would expect flexibility and reliability, brand book customization features, and efficient support. If this is your case, then the Business plan is just for you.

It includes all Community features, as well as some extra ones.

Here are some Business plan advantages in detail.

UI customization

We have launched a feature that allows companies to customize the DataLens UI for their brand book. Now you can not only set colors and display settings, but also generate a palette with corporate color scheme. All you need to do is just specify the key color of your brand, and DataLense will automatically generate the remaining tones, accents, background, and watermarks. If you need any specific colors, you can set them manually. You also use additional curving and logo selection settings.

DataLens usage statistics

Business plan subscribers will be able to track user activity within DataLens: what SQL queries they send, which charts they open, and which dashboards they use. Everything will be available as a separate detailed dataset.

Usage statistics will allow you to track errors and understand which marts are worth building, which aggregates to prepare, and which indexes are missing from the storage so that popular dashboards are displayed faster.

Secure private object embedding

This feature enables embedding individual charts (and dashboards coming soon) into external systems, such as corporate portals, CRMs, and personal accounts.

DataLens has a long URL generator. Such long URLs will contain a token with encrypted chart ID and embed, token and chart lifetime, and user properties. These URLs are embedded in iframes and are placed on the page.

Here is an example of such a URL with a token: https://datalens.yandex.ru/embeds/chart?__dl_embed_token= eyJpc3MiOiJBdXRoIFNlcnZlciIsInN1YiI6ImF1dGgiLCJleHAiOjE1MDU0Njc3NTY4NjksImlhdCI6MTUwNTQ2NzE1MjA2OSwidXNlciI6MX0 .

There is no need for authentication when configuring the tool. Embedding into interfaces is completely safe. For example, particularly sensitive data can be encrypted into the token filter.

Corporate authentication and SSO

From now on, the use of corporate accounts and SSO will be available only for Business plan subscribers: this feature complies with corporate business analytics scenarios. Current users of corporate authentication and SSO can use this feature for free until the end of 2024.

Priority support and SLA

Now, when switching to the DataLens business plan, you get business level support, which means your requests will be processed faster. The sSLA and the support policy will still stay the same.

We guarantee our customers the service reliability in the form of SLA. At the start, the SLA is at 99.5%, and it will increase moving forward.

Affordable prices

The Business plan is only 990 RUB per active user. The invoice is issued at the end of the month only for those users who actually worked with DataLens and accessed data through charts or dashboards. The billing changes every month depending on the number of active users. There is no need to purchase more licenses than you actually require.

To optimize the number of licenses, you can leverage the usage statistics dashboard (see above for details). As a Business member, you can track chart and dashboard popularity within the company and grant access to the required number of users.

Summary

DataLens plans cover the needs of different audiences: