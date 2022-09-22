New security solutions

Today, Yandex Cloud allows you to develop and design an architecture that is based on secure-by-design principles, fully complies with industry standards and legal requirements, and comprehensively ensures infrastructure security and data protection.

Yandex Audit Trails is a service that collects and uploads audit logs from Yandex Cloud resources. Today, we’ll look at its most recent features and integrations:

With the integration of Yandex Audit Trails and Yandex Data Streams, users will be able to submit audit logs to the service’s managed databases for further analysis.

Yandex Audit Trails collects audit logs from the cloud and allows you to analyze and export them to your external SIEM systems such as Arcsight, Splunk, Elasticsearch, and others.

Previously, you could upload Audit Trails in one of two ways:

Object Storage (for long-term storage and export)

Cloud Logging (for analysis, writing and viewing queries, and responses).

Now it is possible to upload audit trails to the Data Streams service.

