Long-term development plans for Yandex.Cloud availability zones

We refer to the Yandex.Cloud platform infrastructure in each Yandex data center as an availability zone (AZ). Currently, there are three availability zones within the Russian region:

ru-central1-a

ru-central1-b

ru-central1-c

We have mentioned before that each availability zone is a completely independent data center managed by the Yandex engineering team. As many of you may know, however, data centers have their limitations (primarily technical). Of our three AZs, ru-central1-a and ru-central1-b were designed and built according to Green Field principles, which allow us to scale as efficiently as possible, while ru-central1-c is a Brown Field. We can already see that it is impossible to make this zone into an infinitely scalable resource.

It is fundamentally important for us to provide our customers with a full-fledged cloud, scalable and efficient, so that you can always get as many resources as you need. A few months ago, we planned a phased decommissioning (deprecation) of ru-central1-c , which will be replaced by a new availability zone.

Scheduled changes:

April 2022

A new quota type — zonal quotas — is being introduced. They will determine the maximum number of resources that can be created in a certain availability zone.

Existing customers will not be able to automatically increase their resource quotas (Compute Cloud zonal resources, Managed Service for Kubernetes ® cluster nodes) in ru-central1-c .

cluster nodes) in . New zonal services (Compute Cloud VMs with GPU and vGPU, dedicated hosts on the Intel Ice Lake platform, Managed Service for Greenplum ® hosts) will not be available in ru-central1-c .

hosts) will not be available in . Q3 2023

Launch of the new availability zone: ru-central1-d .

Please note that we do not plan to introduce any restrictions for managed databases, where fault tolerance requires the presence of three availability zones in the cluster configuration, or for fault-tolerant configurations of Managed Service for Kubernetes® master services.

Our team is currently working on suitable migration tools. If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact your account manager or the Yandex.Cloud tech support team .