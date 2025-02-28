Связаться с намиПодключиться

Примеры запросов для поиска событий в аудитных логах

Статья создана
Обновлена 28 февраля 2025 г.

В этом разделе собраны наиболее частые запросы для поиска событий в аудитных логах для различных ресурсов Yandex Cloud. Чтобы получить нужные события, выполните запрос из приведенных примеров.

Инфраструктура и сеть

Мониторинг и управление ресурсами

Контейнеры

Платформа данных

Безопасность

Инфраструктура и сеть

Yandex Compute Cloud

Любые действия с виртуальной машиной

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.instance_id") = '<идентификатор_виртуальной_машины>' and (
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.DeleteInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StartInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StopInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.RestartInstance')

Идентификатор можно запросить со списком виртуальных машин в каталоге.

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.details.instance_id="<идентификатор_виртуальной_машины>" and (
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.DeleteInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StartInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.StopInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.RestartInstance")

Идентификатор можно запросить со списком виртуальных машин в каталоге.

Добавление дополнительного интерфейса к виртуальной машине

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.AttachInstanceNetworkInterface'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.compute.AttachInstanceNetworkInterface"

Добавление доступа к серийной консоли виртуальной машины

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance') and
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.metadata_serial_port_enable") = '1'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance" and
json_payload.details.metadata_serial_port_enable="1"

Создание или изменение виртуальной машины с включенным получением токена через AWS IMDSv1

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance') and
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.metadata_options.aws_v1_http_token") = 'ENABLED'

Используйте фильтр:

(json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance") and
json_payload.details.metadata_options.aws_v1_http_token="ENABLED"

Yandex Virtual Private Cloud

Любые действия с определенного IP-адреса

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.request_metadata.remote_address") = '<IP-адрес>'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.request_metadata.remote_address = "<IP-адрес>"

Добавление публичного IP-адреса к виртуальной машине

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.network.AddressAttached'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.network.AddressAttached"

Создание или изменение группы безопасности

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.CreateInstance' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.compute.UpdateInstance'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.network.CreateSecurityGroup" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.network.UpdateSecurityGroup"

Мониторинг и управление ресурсами

Yandex Cloud Organization

Удаление каталога

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.resourcemanager.DeleteFolder' and
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.folder_name") = '<имя_каталога>'

Имя каталога можно запросить со списком каталогов в облаке.

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.resourcemanager.DeleteFolder" and json_payload.details.folder_name="<имя_каталога>"

Имя каталога можно запросить со списком каталогов в облаке.

Создание федерации

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateFederation'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateFederation"

Изменение федерации

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.UpdateFederation'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.UpdateFederation"

Добавление сертификата в федерацию

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateCertificate'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.saml.CreateCertificate"

Обнаружение облачного секрета в открытом доступе

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.DetectLeakedCredential'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.organizationmanager.DetectLeakedCredential"

Контейнеры

Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes

Создание кластера с публичным IP-адресом мастера

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.zonal_master_spec.external_v4_address_spec.address")

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.zonal_master_spec.external_v4_address_spec.address exists

Создание кластера без группы безопасности для мастера

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster') and not
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.security_group_ids")

Используйте фильтр:

(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" or 
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.security_group_ids exists

Создание кластера без автоматического обновления мастеров

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster') and not
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.master_spec.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade")

Используйте фильтр:

(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" or 
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateCluster") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.master_spec.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade exists

Создание кластера без шифрования etcd

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and not
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.kms_provider.key_id")

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and not
json_payload.request_parameters.kms_provider.key_id exists

Создание кластера без сетевых политик

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster' and not
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.network_policy.provider")

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateCluster" and not
json_payload.request_parameters.network_policy.provider exists

Создание группы узлов c публичными IP-адресами

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup' or 
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup') and 
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.node_template.v4_address_spec.one_to_one_nat_spec")

Используйте фильтр:

(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup") and
json_payload.request_parameters.node_template.v4_address_spec.one_to_one_nat_spec exists

Создание кластера без автоматического обновления группы узлов

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup') and not
  JSON_EXISTS(data,"$.request_parameters.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade")

Используйте фильтр:

(json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.CreateNodeGroup" or 
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.k8s.UpdateNodeGroup") and not
json_payload.request_parameters.maintenance_policy.auto_upgrade exists

Yandex Container Registry

Обнаружение критических уязвимостей при сканировании образа

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.containerregistry.ScanImage' and
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.vulnerability_stats.critical") > 0

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.containerregistry.ScanImage" and
json_payload.details.vulnerability_stats.critical > 0

Платформа данных

Yandex Object Storage

Изменение политики доступа к бакету

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketPolicyUpdate'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketPolicyUpdate"

Открытие публичного доступа при создании или изменении бакета

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketUpdate' and
  (JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.objects_access") = 'true' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.settings_read_access") = 'true' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.list_access") = 'true')

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.storage.BucketUpdate" and
(json_payload.details.objects_access: "true" or
json_payload.details.settings_read_access: "true" or
json_payload.details.list_access: "true")

Управляемые базы данных (MDB)

Создание или изменение пользователя для MDB

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.CreateUser' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.UpdateUser' or 
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.UpdateUser' or 
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.CreateUser'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.CreateUser" or 
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.postgresql.UpdateUser" or 
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.UpdateUser" or
json_payload.event_type = "yandex.cloud.audit.mdb.mysql.CreateUser"

Безопасность

Yandex Key Management Service

Изменение ролей для KMS-ключей

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateSymmetricKeyAccessBindings' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetSymmetricKeyAccessBindings' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateSymmetricKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetSymmetricKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.UpdateAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.kms.SetAsymmetricEncryptionKeyAccessBindings"

Yandex Identity and Access Management

Действия конкретного пользователя за период времени

Выполните запрос:

select * from
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.authentication.subject_name") = '<имя_пользователя>' and
  cast(JSON_VALUE(data, "$.event_time") as Timestamp) > Date("<дата_начала_периода>")
limit 10

Дата задается в формате ГГГГ-ММ-ДД.

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.authentication.subject_name="<имя_пользователя>" and
json_payload.event_time>"<дата_начала_периода>" and
json_payload.event_time<"<дата_окончания_периода>"

Дата задается в формате ГГГГ-ММ-ДД.

Создание любых ключей для сервисных аккаунтов

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateAccessKey' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateKey' or
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateApiKey'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateAccessKey" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateKey" or
json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.iam.CreateApiKey"

Назначение примитивных привилегированных ролей на ресурсы

Выполните запрос:

select * from
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.details.access_binding_deltas.access_binding.role_id") = '<примитивная_роль>'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.details.access_binding_deltas.access_binding.role_id="<примитивная_роль>"

Yandex Lockbox

Изменение ролей для секретов

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.UpdateSecretAccessBindings'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.UpdateSecretAccessBindings"

Чтение секрета

Выполните запрос:

select * from 
  bindings.`binding`
where
  JSON_VALUE(data,"$.event_type") = 'yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.GetPayload'

Используйте фильтр:

json_payload.event_type="yandex.cloud.audit.lockbox.GetPayload"
