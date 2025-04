Yandex Managed Service for Apache Airflow™, Yandex Managed Service for Apache Kafka®, Managed Service for Apache Spark, Yandex Managed Service for Elasticsearch, Managed Service for GitLab, Yandex Managed Service for Greenplum®, Yandex Managed Service for Kubernetes®, Yandex Managed Service for OpenSearch, Yandex Managed Service for YDB

8%