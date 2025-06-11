Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ResourceService.Get

Статья создана
Обновлена 11 июня 2025 г.

Get specific Compute Cloud instance.

gRPC request

rpc Get (GetResourceRequest) returns (GetResourceResponse)

GetResourceRequest

{
  "compute_instance_id": "string",
  "include_tenant_info": "bool"
}

Field

Description

compute_instance_id

string

Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.

include_tenant_info

bool

If flag is set tenant informantion would be added to the response.

GetResourceResponse

{
  "resource": {
    "compute_instance_id": "string",
    "created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "online": "bool",
    "enabled": "bool",
    "status": "Status",
    "status_details": "string",
    "status_progress": "int64",
    "last_backup_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "next_backup_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
    "resource_id": "string",
    "is_active": "bool",
    "init_status": "InitStatus",
    "metadata": "string",
    "type": "ResourceType",
    "tenant_info": {
      "folder_id": "string",
      "personal_tenant_id": "string",
      "user_id": "string"
    },
    "agent_info": {
      "current_version": "string",
      "latest_version": "string",
      "can_update": "bool"
    }
  }
}

Field

Description

resource

Resource

Set of resource parameters.

Resource

Field

Description

compute_instance_id

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

created_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

updated_at

google.protobuf.Timestamp

online

bool

If this field is true, it means that instance is online.

enabled

bool

If this field is true, it means that backup is enabled to instance.

status

enum Status

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • IDLE: Compute Cloud instance is doing nothing right now.
  • BACKUPING: Compute Cloud instance is currently backing up itself.
  • RECOVERING: Compute Cloud instance is currently recovering itself.
  • FAILED: Compute Cloud instance is in failure state, check content of
    status_details field for more information.
  • OTHER: Unspecified state, check status_details field
    for more information.

status_details

string

If status value is one of OTHER or FAILED,
detailed info might be stored here.

status_progress

int64

In case status is one of BACKUPING or RECOVERING,
progress value might be found here.

last_backup_time

google.protobuf.Timestamp

next_backup_time

google.protobuf.Timestamp

resource_id

string

Resource ID is used to identify Compute Cloud instance in backup service.

is_active

bool

Status is_active shows whether current Compute Cloud instance controls Cloud Backup resource.
If status is_active is false it means Compute Cloud instance is not able to manipulate
Cloud Backup resource.

init_status

enum InitStatus

Status of resource initialization in cloud backup service.

  • INIT_STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • REGISTERING: Registration of instance in cloud backups have started.
  • REGISTRED: Instance is registered in cloud backups.
  • FAILED_REGISTRATION: Instance registration failed.
  • DELETED: Instance is deleted from cloud backup service.

metadata

string

Metadata to provide details about instance registration process
if status is FAILED_REGISTRATION or REGISTERING

type

enum ResourceType

Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.

  • RESOURCE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • COMPUTE: Resource is Compute Cloud VM
  • BMS: Resource is baremetal server

tenant_info

TenantInfo

Additional info about tenant which resource belongs to

agent_info

AgentInfo

Additional Info about agent version

TenantInfo

Field

Description

folder_id

string

Folder ID

personal_tenant_id

string

Personal tenant id from backup provider

user_id

string

User id from provider

AgentInfo

Field

Description

current_version

string

latest_version

string

can_update

bool
