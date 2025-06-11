Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ResourceService.Get
Get specific Compute Cloud instance.
gRPC request
rpc Get (GetResourceRequest) returns (GetResourceResponse)
GetResourceRequest
{
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"include_tenant_info": "bool"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
include_tenant_info
|
bool
If flag is set tenant informantion would be added to the response.
GetResourceResponse
{
"resource": {
"compute_instance_id": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"updated_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"online": "bool",
"enabled": "bool",
"status": "Status",
"status_details": "string",
"status_progress": "int64",
"last_backup_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"next_backup_time": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"resource_id": "string",
"is_active": "bool",
"init_status": "InitStatus",
"metadata": "string",
"type": "ResourceType",
"tenant_info": {
"folder_id": "string",
"personal_tenant_id": "string",
"user_id": "string"
},
"agent_info": {
"current_version": "string",
"latest_version": "string",
"can_update": "bool"
}
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource
|
Set of resource parameters.
Resource
|
Field
|
Description
|
compute_instance_id
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
created_at
|
updated_at
|
online
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that instance is online.
|
enabled
|
bool
If this field is true, it means that backup is enabled to instance.
|
status
|
enum Status
|
status_details
|
string
If status value is one of
|
status_progress
|
int64
In case status is one of
|
last_backup_time
|
next_backup_time
|
resource_id
|
string
Resource ID is used to identify Compute Cloud instance in backup service.
|
is_active
|
bool
Status
|
init_status
|
enum InitStatus
Status of resource initialization in cloud backup service.
|
metadata
|
string
Metadata to provide details about instance registration process
|
type
|
enum ResourceType
Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.
|
tenant_info
|
Additional info about tenant which resource belongs to
|
agent_info
|
Additional Info about agent version
TenantInfo
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
Folder ID
|
personal_tenant_id
|
string
Personal tenant id from backup provider
|
user_id
|
string
User id from provider
AgentInfo
|
Field
|
Description
|
current_version
|
string
|
latest_version
|
string
|
can_update
|
bool