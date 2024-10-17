Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ResourceService
Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.
A set of methods for managing backup resources: Compute Cloud instances.
Methods
Method
Description
List resources: Compute Cloud instances.
Get specific Compute Cloud instance.
Delete specific Compute Cloud instance from Cloud Backup. It does not delete
List tasks of resources.
ListDirectory returns all subdirectories found in requested directory identified
CreateDirectory creates new directory by requested path.
ListOperations return all operations in backup service for given instance