Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ResourceService

Статья создана
Обновлена 17 октября 2024 г.

A set of methods for managing backup resources: Compute Cloud instances.

Methods

Method

Description

List

List resources: Compute Cloud instances.

Get

Get specific Compute Cloud instance.

Delete

Delete specific Compute Cloud instance from Cloud Backup. It does not delete

ListTasks

List tasks of resources.

ListDirectory

ListDirectory returns all subdirectories found in requested directory identified

CreateDirectory

CreateDirectory creates new directory by requested path.

ListOperations

ListOperations return all operations in backup service for given instance
