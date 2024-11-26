Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ProviderService.ListActivated

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

List activated providers for specified client.

gRPC request

rpc ListActivated (ListActivatedProvidersRequest) returns (ListActivatedProvidersResponse)

ListActivatedProvidersRequest

{
  "folder_id": "string"
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

Required field. ID of the folder to find out the backup provider.

ListActivatedProvidersResponse

{
  "folder_id": "string",
  "names": [
    "string"
  ]
}

Field

Description

folder_id

string

Folder ID.

names[]

string

Name of the backup provider.
