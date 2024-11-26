Cloud Backup API, gRPC: ProviderService.ListActivated
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.
List activated providers for specified client.
gRPC request
rpc ListActivated (ListActivatedProvidersRequest) returns (ListActivatedProvidersResponse)
ListActivatedProvidersRequest
{
"folder_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the folder to find out the backup provider.
ListActivatedProvidersResponse
{
"folder_id": "string",
"names": [
"string"
]
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
folder_id
|
string
Folder ID.
|
names[]
|
string
Name of the backup provider.