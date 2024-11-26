Cloud Backup API, gRPC: OperationService.Cancel
Cancels the specified operation.
Note that currently Object Storage API does not support cancelling operations.
gRPC request
rpc Cancel (CancelOperationRequest) returns (Operation)
CancelOperationRequest
{
"operation_id": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
operation_id
|
string
Required field. ID of the operation to cancel.
Operation
{
"id": "string",
"description": "string",
"created_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"created_by": "string",
"modified_at": "google.protobuf.Timestamp",
"done": "bool",
"metadata": "google.protobuf.Any",
// Includes only one of the fields `error`, `response`
"error": "google.rpc.Status",
"response": "google.protobuf.Any"
// end of the list of possible fields
}
An Operation resource. For more information, see Operation.
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the operation.
|
description
|
string
Description of the operation. 0-256 characters long.
|
created_at
|
Creation timestamp.
|
created_by
|
string
ID of the user or service account who initiated the operation.
|
modified_at
|
The time when the Operation resource was last modified.
|
done
|
bool
If the value is
|
metadata
|
Service-specific metadata associated with the operation.
|
error
|
The error result of the operation in case of failure or cancellation.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.
|
response
|
The normal response of the operation in case of success.
Includes only one of the fields
The operation result.