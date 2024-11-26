Cloud Backup API, REST: Resource.ListTasks
List tasks of resources.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/resources/{computeInstanceId}/tasks
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
pageSize
|
string (int64)
Number of results per page.
|
pageToken
|
string
Token for the results page.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"tasks": [
{
"id": "string",
"cancellable": "boolean",
"policyId": "string",
"type": "string",
"progress": {
"current": "string",
"total": "string"
},
"status": "string",
"enqueuedAt": "string",
"startedAt": "string",
"updatedAt": "string",
"completedAt": "string",
"computeInstanceId": "string",
"resultCode": "string",
"error": "string"
}
],
"nextPageToken": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
tasks[]
|
Set of tasks parameters.
|
nextPageToken
|
string
Token for the next results page.
Task
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string (int64)
Task ID.
|
cancellable
|
boolean
Shows whether the task is cancellable.
|
policyId
|
string
Policy ID.
|
type
|
enum (Type)
Type of the task.
|
progress
|
Task progress.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
Task status.
|
enqueuedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
startedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
updatedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
completedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
resultCode
|
enum (Code)
Task result code.
|
error
|
string
Task error message if task finished with not OK code
Progress
|
Field
|
Description
|
current
|
string (int64)
|
total
|
string (int64)