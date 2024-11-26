Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Resource.ListTasks

Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

List tasks of resources.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/resources/{computeInstanceId}/tasks

Path parameters

Field

Description

computeInstanceId

string

Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.

Query parameters

Field

Description

pageSize

string (int64)

Number of results per page.

pageToken

string

Token for the results page.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "tasks": [
    {
      "id": "string",
      "cancellable": "boolean",
      "policyId": "string",
      "type": "string",
      "progress": {
        "current": "string",
        "total": "string"
      },
      "status": "string",
      "enqueuedAt": "string",
      "startedAt": "string",
      "updatedAt": "string",
      "completedAt": "string",
      "computeInstanceId": "string",
      "resultCode": "string",
      "error": "string"
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

tasks[]

Task

Set of tasks parameters.

nextPageToken

string

Token for the next results page.

Task

Field

Description

id

string (int64)

Task ID.

cancellable

boolean

Shows whether the task is cancellable.
Note: task cancellation is not supported yet.

policyId

string

Policy ID.

type

enum (Type)

Type of the task.

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • BACKUP
  • RETENTION
  • RECOVERY
  • APPLY_POLICY
  • REVOKE_POLICY

progress

Progress

Task progress.

status

enum (Status)

Task status.

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • ENQUEUED
  • ASSIGNED
  • STARTED
  • PAUSED
  • COMPLETED

enqueuedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

startedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

updatedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

completedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

resultCode

enum (Code)

Task result code.

  • CODE_UNSPECIFIED
  • OK
  • ERROR
  • WARNING
  • CANCELLED
  • ABANDONED
  • TIMEDOUT

error

string

Task error message if task finished with not OK code

Progress

Field

Description

current

string (int64)

total

string (int64)
