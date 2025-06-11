Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Resource.List

Статья создана
Обновлена 11 июня 2025 г.

List resources: Compute Cloud instances.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/resources

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Required field. Folder ID.

pageSize

string (int64)

Number of results per page.

pageToken

string

Token for the results page.

type

enum (ResourceType)

Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.

  • RESOURCE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • COMPUTE: Resource is Compute Cloud VM
  • BMS: Resource is baremetal server

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "resources": [
    {
      "computeInstanceId": "string",
      "createdAt": "string",
      "updatedAt": "string",
      "online": "boolean",
      "enabled": "boolean",
      "status": "string",
      "statusDetails": "string",
      "statusProgress": "string",
      "lastBackupTime": "string",
      "nextBackupTime": "string",
      "resourceId": "string",
      "isActive": "boolean",
      "initStatus": "string",
      "metadata": "string",
      "type": "string",
      "tenantInfo": {
        "folderId": "string",
        "personalTenantId": "string",
        "userId": "string"
      },
      "agentInfo": {
        "currentVersion": "string",
        "latestVersion": "string",
        "canUpdate": "boolean"
      }
    }
  ],
  "nextPageToken": "string"
}

Field

Description

resources[]

Resource

Set of resource parameters.

nextPageToken

string

Token for the next results page.

Resource

Field

Description

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

createdAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

updatedAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

online

boolean

If this field is true, it means that instance is online.

enabled

boolean

If this field is true, it means that backup is enabled to instance.

status

enum (Status)

  • STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • IDLE: Compute Cloud instance is doing nothing right now.
  • BACKUPING: Compute Cloud instance is currently backing up itself.
  • RECOVERING: Compute Cloud instance is currently recovering itself.
  • FAILED: Compute Cloud instance is in failure state, check content of
    status_details field for more information.
  • OTHER: Unspecified state, check status_details field
    for more information.

statusDetails

string

If status value is one of OTHER or FAILED,
detailed info might be stored here.

statusProgress

string (int64)

In case status is one of BACKUPING or RECOVERING,
progress value might be found here.

lastBackupTime

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

nextBackupTime

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

resourceId

string

Resource ID is used to identify Compute Cloud instance in backup service.

isActive

boolean

Status is_active shows whether current Compute Cloud instance controls Cloud Backup resource.
If status is_active is false it means Compute Cloud instance is not able to manipulate
Cloud Backup resource.

initStatus

enum (InitStatus)

Status of resource initialization in cloud backup service.

  • INIT_STATUS_UNSPECIFIED
  • REGISTERING: Registration of instance in cloud backups have started.
  • REGISTRED: Instance is registered in cloud backups.
  • FAILED_REGISTRATION: Instance registration failed.
  • DELETED: Instance is deleted from cloud backup service.

metadata

string

Metadata to provide details about instance registration process
if status is FAILED_REGISTRATION or REGISTERING

type

enum (ResourceType)

Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.

  • RESOURCE_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • COMPUTE: Resource is Compute Cloud VM
  • BMS: Resource is baremetal server

tenantInfo

TenantInfo

Additional info about tenant which resource belongs to

agentInfo

AgentInfo

Additional Info about agent version

TenantInfo

Field

Description

folderId

string

Folder ID

personalTenantId

string

Personal tenant id from backup provider

userId

string

User id from provider

AgentInfo

Field

Description

currentVersion

string

latestVersion

string

canUpdate

boolean
