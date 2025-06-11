Cloud Backup API, REST: Resource.Get
Get specific Compute Cloud instance.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/resources/{computeInstanceId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Required field. Compute Cloud instance ID.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
includeTenantInfo
|
boolean
If flag is set tenant informantion would be added to the response.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"resource": {
"computeInstanceId": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"updatedAt": "string",
"online": "boolean",
"enabled": "boolean",
"status": "string",
"statusDetails": "string",
"statusProgress": "string",
"lastBackupTime": "string",
"nextBackupTime": "string",
"resourceId": "string",
"isActive": "boolean",
"initStatus": "string",
"metadata": "string",
"type": "string",
"tenantInfo": {
"folderId": "string",
"personalTenantId": "string",
"userId": "string"
},
"agentInfo": {
"currentVersion": "string",
"latestVersion": "string",
"canUpdate": "boolean"
}
}
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
resource
|
Set of resource parameters.
Resource
|
Field
|
Description
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
updatedAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
online
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that instance is online.
|
enabled
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that backup is enabled to instance.
|
status
|
enum (Status)
|
statusDetails
|
string
If status value is one of
|
statusProgress
|
string (int64)
In case status is one of
|
lastBackupTime
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
nextBackupTime
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
resourceId
|
string
Resource ID is used to identify Compute Cloud instance in backup service.
|
isActive
|
boolean
Status
|
initStatus
|
enum (InitStatus)
Status of resource initialization in cloud backup service.
|
metadata
|
string
Metadata to provide details about instance registration process
|
type
|
enum (ResourceType)
Type of resource. Could be compute VM or baremetal server.
|
tenantInfo
|
Additional info about tenant which resource belongs to
|
agentInfo
|
Additional Info about agent version
TenantInfo
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Folder ID
|
personalTenantId
|
string
Personal tenant id from backup provider
|
userId
|
string
User id from provider
AgentInfo
|
Field
|
Description
|
currentVersion
|
string
|
latestVersion
|
string
|
canUpdate
|
boolean