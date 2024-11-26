Связаться с намиПодключиться

Cloud Backup API, REST: Backup.Get

Статья создана
Обновлена 26 ноября 2024 г.

Get backup by its id.

HTTP request

GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/backups/{backupId}

Path parameters

Field

Description

backupId

string

Required field. Backup ID.

Query parameters

Field

Description

folderId

string

Required field. Folder ID.

Response

HTTP Code: 200 - OK

{
  "id": "string",
  "vaultId": "string",
  "archiveId": "string",
  "createdAt": "string",
  "lastSeenAt": "string",
  "size": "string",
  "deduplicatedSize": "string",
  "backedUpDataSize": "string",
  "originalDataSize": "string",
  "attributes": {
    "streamName": "string",
    "uri": "string"
  },
  "computeInstanceId": "string",
  "disks": [
    {
      "deviceModel": "string",
      "name": "string",
      "size": "string",
      "volumes": [
        {
          "freeSpace": "string",
          "isBootable": "boolean",
          "isSystem": "boolean",
          "name": "string",
          "size": "string",
          "mountStrid": "string"
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "type": "string",
  "deleted": "boolean",
  "policyId": "string",
  "resourceId": "string"
}

Field

Description

id

string

ID of the backup.

vaultId

string

ID of the backup vault.

archiveId

string

ID of the backup archive.

createdAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

lastSeenAt

string (date-time)

String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
0001-01-01T00:00:00Z to 9999-12-31T23:59:59.999999999Z, i.e. from 0 to 9 digits for fractions of a second.

To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
Protocol Buffers reference.
In some languages, built-in datetime utilities do not support nanosecond precision (9 digits).

size

string (int64)

Backup size.

deduplicatedSize

string (int64)

Deduplicated backup size.

backedUpDataSize

string (int64)

Backed up data size.

originalDataSize

string (int64)

Original data size.

attributes

BackupAttributes

computeInstanceId

string

Compute Cloud instance ID.

disks[]

Disk

type

enum (Type)

  • TYPE_UNSPECIFIED
  • FULL
  • INCREMENTAL

deleted

boolean

If this field is true, it means that the backup was deleted.

policyId

string

Policy ID.

resourceId

string

Resource ID. It identifies Compute Cloud instance in backup service.

BackupAttributes

Backup attributes.

Field

Description

streamName

string

Backup stream name.

uri

string

URI of the backup archive.

Disk

Field

Description

deviceModel

string

Device model.

name

string

Disk name.

size

string (int64)

Disk size.

volumes[]

Volume

Volume

Field

Description

freeSpace

string (int64)

Free space in the volume.

isBootable

boolean

If this field is true, it means that the volume is bootable.

isSystem

boolean

If this field is true, it means that the volume is a system volume.

name

string

Volume name.

size

string (int64)

Volume size.

mountStrid

string

Mount string ID.
