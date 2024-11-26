Cloud Backup API, REST: Backup.Get
Get backup by its id.
HTTP request
GET https://backup.api.yandexcloud.kz/backup/v1/backups/{backupId}
Path parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
backupId
|
string
Required field. Backup ID.
Query parameters
|
Field
|
Description
|
folderId
|
string
Required field. Folder ID.
Response
HTTP Code: 200 - OK
{
"id": "string",
"vaultId": "string",
"archiveId": "string",
"createdAt": "string",
"lastSeenAt": "string",
"size": "string",
"deduplicatedSize": "string",
"backedUpDataSize": "string",
"originalDataSize": "string",
"attributes": {
"streamName": "string",
"uri": "string"
},
"computeInstanceId": "string",
"disks": [
{
"deviceModel": "string",
"name": "string",
"size": "string",
"volumes": [
{
"freeSpace": "string",
"isBootable": "boolean",
"isSystem": "boolean",
"name": "string",
"size": "string",
"mountStrid": "string"
}
]
}
],
"type": "string",
"deleted": "boolean",
"policyId": "string",
"resourceId": "string"
}
|
Field
|
Description
|
id
|
string
ID of the backup.
|
vaultId
|
string
ID of the backup vault.
|
archiveId
|
string
ID of the backup archive.
|
createdAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
lastSeenAt
|
string (date-time)
String in RFC3339 text format. The range of possible values is from
To work with values in this field, use the APIs described in the
|
size
|
string (int64)
Backup size.
|
deduplicatedSize
|
string (int64)
Deduplicated backup size.
|
backedUpDataSize
|
string (int64)
Backed up data size.
|
originalDataSize
|
string (int64)
Original data size.
|
attributes
|
computeInstanceId
|
string
Compute Cloud instance ID.
|
disks[]
|
type
|
enum (Type)
|
deleted
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that the backup was deleted.
|
policyId
|
string
Policy ID.
|
resourceId
|
string
Resource ID. It identifies Compute Cloud instance in backup service.
BackupAttributes
Backup attributes.
|
Field
|
Description
|
streamName
|
string
Backup stream name.
|
uri
|
string
URI of the backup archive.
Disk
|
Field
|
Description
|
deviceModel
|
string
Device model.
|
name
|
string
Disk name.
|
size
|
string (int64)
Disk size.
|
volumes[]
Volume
|
Field
|
Description
|
freeSpace
|
string (int64)
Free space in the volume.
|
isBootable
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that the volume is bootable.
|
isSystem
|
boolean
If this field is true, it means that the volume is a system volume.
|
name
|
string
Volume name.
|
size
|
string (int64)
Volume size.
|
mountStrid
|
string
Mount string ID.