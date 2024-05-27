State Registers of the Russian Federation
The Yandex Cloud platform is included in the unified register of Russian programs, as well as in the register of hosting providers.
Register of Russian Software
The register was created pursuant to article 12.1 of the Federal Law “On Information, Information Technologies, and Information Protection” by the basic class “02.05 Software tools for cloud and distributed computing, visualization tools, and data storage systems” and additional classes “02.09 Database management systems, ” “04.07 Linguistic software, ” and “04.13 Systems for collecting, storing, processing, analyzing, modeling, and visualizing datasets.”
Yandex Cloud is included in the register, demonstrating that each of our services was developed in Russia. That’s a big win for companies that have to work within requirements on the software they use.
Register of hosting providers
Roskomnadzor has formed a register of hosting providers. Organizations not included in the register are prohibited from providing hosting services in Russia as of February 1, 2024. This is regulated by Federal Law No. 406-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law ‘On Information, Information Technologies, and Information Protection’ and Federal Law No. 149-FZ ‘On Communications.’
Inclusion in the register confirms that the Yandex Cloud platform has the right to provide hosting services: to carry out activities involved in providing computing power for the hosting of information in an information system permanently connected to the Internet.
Other certificates and standards
ISO
A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.
PCI
Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.
GOST R 57580
The Russian national security standard for banking and financial operations, required for all credit and non-credit financial organizations.
Cloud Security Alliance
An international organization promoting best IS practices for cloud services.
GDPR
The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.