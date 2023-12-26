PCI
An open organization, the PCI Security Standards Council brings together payment systems as well as financial and banking organizations. For developing, improving, storing, disseminating, and implementing security standards for banking data, it’s the expert.
PCI DSS
The PCI DSS is a set of data security requirements applicable to all companies working with Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, MIR, and so on. And since our cloud security is compliant, our customers can process card-holder data with the peace of mind enhanced security provides.
PCI DSS requirements are met by a number of Yandex Cloud service groups: Infrastructure & Network, Containers, Serverless, Security, Data Platform, and Operations.
PCI PIN Security
PCI PIN Security standards were developed to ensure that PIN codes are securely managed, processed, and transmitted. And since we comply with them, our clients can offer acquiring and process transactions using PIN codes in addition to cryptographic key management.
PCI 3DS
PCI 3-D Secure (PCI 3DS) lays out requirements for the infrastructure needed to accept 3-D Secure payments. Yandex Cloud customers can build their own infrastructure offering ACS, 3DS server, or Directory Server services.
Other certificates and standards
ISO
A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.
Cloud Security Alliance
An international organization promoting best IS practices for cloud services.
GDPR
The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.