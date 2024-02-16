Compliance with standards and requirements
Yandex Cloud services comply with ISO, GDPR, PCI DSS, and GOST R 57580. The platform meets all requirements of 152-FZ and delivers first-level security for personal data (UZ-1).
GDPR
The regulations governing how personal data is collected and processed for individuals in the European Economic Zone.
PCI
Standards for secure usage of credit cards from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.
ISO
A global system of quality standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization.
Cloud Security Alliance
An international organization promoting best IS practices for cloud services.
