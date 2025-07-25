Contact UsGet started

Support program for courses and research at universities

Explore new avenues of teaching and research in any field thanks to free Yandex Cloud resources. Create brand-new courses and update existing ones using cloud technology.

Yandex Cloud services for any educational project

Free access to over 60 services to meet your educational needs. Here are some of them:

AI Studio

An ecosystem for developing, adopting, and scaling AI solutions that includes a cloud-based JupyterLab environment and ML tools. Access to YandexGPT API and other ML services.

Data platform

A service suite for handling big data: manageable PostgreSQL, MongoDB, S3 storage, and other data management solutions.

Infrastructure services

Training for software engineering, developing, and hosting your projects using Serverless, Compute Cloud, and other services.

How you can use these resources

Yandex Cloud resources are a perfect fit for a variety of educational and scientific projects, ranging from courses and hackathons to research initiatives and graduation theses.

Education programs

Rely on a user-friendly platform and computing resources to use in courses and education programs across undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate studies. Employ cloud technology to build flexible, scalable, and up-to-date education courses.
Scientific research

Use cloud resources to facilitate your research that involves processing large amounts of data, complex computations, and other computer science elements.
Project work and hackathons

Use Yandex Cloud resources to back project work, term papers, and hackathons where the students could employ cloud technology to quickly deploy their projects and test their skills.
How to participate

Submit a request on our website

Tell us about the steps your project includes as well as how and to what extent it would use cloud technology, and describe its intended results.

Discuss the details

After we receive your application, we will contact you. We will help you apply cloud technology for your specific tasks in an efficient way and answer any questions.

Wait until we review your application

We will look into your application and make a decision on your eligibility.

Get your eligibility confirmed

We will confirm your eligibility and start implementing cloud technology in your project.

Eligibility criteria

Extent to which the project uses cloud technology

The course, project, or event in question has room for adopting cloud technology.

Uniqueness

The project you want to implement is non-conventional and unique.

Project size

Your project requires a certain number of members or amount of resources that we can provide.

Services in use

Your project is going to use diverse services and cutting-edge cloud technologies.

Scalability

Your project is fit for potential expansion or reproduction.

Completed projects

Yandex Cloud in education: Use cases

FAQ

The grant provides teachers with Yandex Cloud resources (computing powers, storage, and machine learning tools) eligible for use in courses, science and research projects, practical training sessions, and educational contests.

Tell about your project or idea

Please fill out the project application form. After we receive and start processing your application, we will send you a confirmation email.

Fill out this short form to apply