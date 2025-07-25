Support program for courses and research at universities
Explore new avenues of teaching and research in any field thanks to free Yandex Cloud resources. Create brand-new courses and update existing ones using cloud technology.
Yandex Cloud services for any educational project
Free access to over 60 services to meet your educational needs. Here are some of them:
AI Studio
An ecosystem for developing, adopting, and scaling AI solutions that includes a cloud-based JupyterLab environment and ML tools. Access to YandexGPT API and other ML services.
Data platform
A service suite for handling big data: manageable PostgreSQL, MongoDB, S3 storage, and other data management solutions.
Infrastructure services
Training for software engineering, developing, and hosting your projects using Serverless, Compute Cloud, and other services.
How you can use these resources
Yandex Cloud resources are a perfect fit for a variety of educational and scientific projects, ranging from courses and hackathons to research initiatives and graduation theses.
Education programs
Scientific research
Project work and hackathons
How to participate
Eligibility criteria
Extent to which the project uses cloud technology
The course, project, or event in question has room for adopting cloud technology.
Uniqueness
The project you want to implement is non-conventional and unique.
Project size
Your project requires a certain number of members or amount of resources that we can provide.
Services in use
Your project is going to use diverse services and cutting-edge cloud technologies.
Scalability
Your project is fit for potential expansion or reproduction.
Completed projects
Yandex Cloud in education: Use cases
FAQ
The grant provides teachers with Yandex Cloud resources (computing powers, storage, and machine learning tools) eligible for use in courses, science and research projects, practical training sessions, and educational contests.
Tell about your project or idea
Please fill out the project application form. After we receive and start processing your application, we will send you a confirmation email.