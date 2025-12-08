CentOS 7
Updated December 8, 2025
An open-source Linux operating system distribution from Red Hat. CentOS 7 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), a very popular choice in the corporate world. Like RHEL, CentOS is highly reliable, secure, and has flexible user environment settings.
- Development and testing of enterprise, financial, and commercial web services.
- Management of development servers.
- Creation of cluster systems.
- Development and administration of CRM systems.
- Management of database servers, frequently used repositories, and archives.
