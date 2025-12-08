Contact UsTry it for free

CentOS 7

Updated December 8, 2025

An open-source Linux operating system distribution from Red Hat. CentOS 7 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), a very popular choice in the corporate world. Like RHEL, CentOS is highly reliable, secure, and has flexible user environment settings.

Billing type
Free
Type
Virtual Machine
Category
Operation systems
Publisher
Yandex Cloud
Use cases
  • Development and testing of enterprise, financial, and commercial web services.
  • Management of development servers.
  • Creation of cluster systems.
  • Development and administration of CRM systems.
  • Management of database servers, frequently used repositories, and archives.
Links
CentOS official websiteCentOS DocumentationCentOS 7 Release NotesConfiguring an SFTP server on Centos 7Backup to Yandex Object Storage via Bacula on Centos 7
Technical support

Yandex Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the management console. Learn more about requesting technical support.

Yandex Cloud does not provide technical support for this product. If you have any issues, please see the developer’s resources.

Product IDs
image_id:
fd87rkhg4p1u30vo2dql
family_id:
centos-7
Product composition
SoftwareVersion
CentOS7
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: CentOS EULA
