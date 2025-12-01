Callaba Cloud Live Streaming
Callaba Cloud ® is a professional service for broadcasting high quality video and audio using any protocol.
In essence, Callaba Cloud is a cloud application that receives RT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS or other streams from a client (for example, from OBS Studio), and broadcasts received streams to other clients connected to Callaba Cloud Live Streaming as stream receivers. Callaba Cloud Live Streaming works with OBS Studio, vMix Call and Larix Broadcaster and also is fully compatible with hardware cameras and encoders
Streaming via SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS in your region: Russia. HD, Full HD, Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video transmission via any protocol. Codecs: H.265 (HEVC), H.264, Mpeg2.
Playback, multiplexing, transcoding, recording of any of SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS/m3u8, MPEG-DASH/mpd streams.
Callaba Engine ®. Create your own streaming applications using Callaba Cloud RESTful API
Callaba Cloud provides technical support for Callaba Cloud Live Streaming (Russia) users on Yandex.Cloud platform. The average processing time is 24-48 hours. You can contact technical support by email support@callabacloud.com.