Updated December 1, 2025

Callaba Cloud ® is a professional service for broadcasting high quality video and audio using any protocol.

In essence, Callaba Cloud is a cloud application that receives RT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS or other streams from a client (for example, from OBS Studio), and broadcasts received streams to other clients connected to Callaba Cloud Live Streaming as stream receivers. Callaba Cloud Live Streaming works with OBS Studio, vMix Call and Larix Broadcaster and also is fully compatible with hardware cameras and encoders

Use cases

Streaming via SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS in your region: Russia. HD, Full HD, Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video transmission via any protocol. Codecs: H.265 (HEVC), H.264, Mpeg2.

Playback, multiplexing, transcoding, recording of any of SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS/m3u8, MPEG-DASH/mpd streams.

Callaba Engine ®. Create your own streaming applications using Callaba Cloud RESTful API

Technical support

Yandex.Cloud technical support responds to requests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The types of requests available and their response time depend on your pricing plan. You can activate paid support in the Management console. Learn more about requesting Technical support. Yandex.Cloud does not provide technical support for the product. If you have any issues, please refer to the developer’s information resources.

Callaba Cloud provides technical support for Callaba Cloud Live Streaming (Russia) users on Yandex.Cloud platform. The average processing time is 24-48 hours. You can contact technical support by email support@callabacloud.com.

Product composition
SoftwareVersion
Ubuntu20.04
Ubuntu20.04
Callaba cloud5.2.rc1
Terms
By using this product you agree to the Yandex Cloud Marketplace Terms of Service and the terms and conditions of the following software: Callaba Cloud Live Streaming
