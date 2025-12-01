Callaba Cloud Live Streaming

Streaming via SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS in your region: Russia. HD, Full HD, Ultra HD, 4k and 8k video transmission via any protocol. Codecs: H.265 (HEVC), H.264, Mpeg2.

Playback, multiplexing, transcoding, recording of any of SRT, MPEG-2 / .TS, RTSP, RTMP, HTTP, UDP, HLS/m3u8, MPEG-DASH/mpd streams.

Callaba Engine ®. Create your own streaming applications using Callaba Cloud RESTful API