PREVIEWYandex Security Deck

The Yandex Security Deck Service is at the Preview stage.
Yandex Security Deck is the first CNAPP platform and a complex service that comprises the following modules: Access Transparency, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), and the Compliance Portal.
The tools provided by the service make it possible to detect vulnerabilities, monitor and protect data access, as well as ensure compliance with legal regulations and industry standards.
