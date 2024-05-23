Resetting a Windows Server admin password
Updated at May 23, 2024
Warning
If you do not have a password reset agent, install it.
The first time you connect to the VM over RDP, you need to reset the default admin password and generate a new one.
Management console
- In the management console, select Compute Cloud.
- Select the appropriate VM.
- Click Reset password.
- In the window that opens, click Generate password.
Warning
Make sure to save the generated password. It will not be displayed in the management console after you close the window.