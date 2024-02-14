Search
Contact UsGet started
© 2024 Iron Hive LLC Belgrade
Yandex Compute Cloud

Getting a list of public images

Written by
Updated at February 14, 2024

When creating a VM, you need to select its image with the software that you want to use.

You can view a list of public images when creating a virtual machine:

  1. In the management console, select the folder to create the virtual machine in.
  2. At the top right, click Create resource.
  3. In the list that opens, select Virtual machine instance.
  4. Under Image/boot disk selection, click Show all products. A list of all available public images will appear.

To view information about a specific image, click .

To get a list of available images using the YC CLI, run this command:

yc compute image list --folder-id standard-images

Result:

+----------------------+-------------------------------------+--------------------------+----------------------+--------+
|          ID          |                NAME                 |          FAMILY          |     PRODUCT IDS      | STATUS |
+----------------------+-------------------------------------+--------------------------+----------------------+--------+
...
| fdvk34al8k5n******** | centos-7-1549279494                 | centos-7                 | dqni65lfhvv2******** | READY  |
| fdv7ooobjfl3******** | windows-2016-gvlk-1548913814        | windows-2016-gvlk        | dqnnc72gj2is******** | READY  |
| fdv4f5kv5cvf******** | ubuntu-1604-lts-1549457823          | ubuntu-1604-lts          | dqnnb6dc7640******** | READY  |
...
+----------------------+-------------------------------------+--------------------------+----------------------+--------+
  1. Get an IAM token for authentication in these examples:
    *Guide for users with a Yandex account.
    • Guide for a service account.
    • Guide for a federated account.
  2. Get the list of public images from Yandex Cloud using the list REST API method for the Image resource or the ImageService/List gRPC API call. In the request, specify the following parameters:
    • Specify standard-images as the folder ID.
    • The folder contains many images, so specify pageSize=1000 or use the obtained value of nextPageToken to get the next page.

Write the result to a file, for example output.json:

export IAM_TOKEN=CggaATEVAgA...
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer ${IAM_TOKEN}" "https://compute.api.cloud.yandex.net/compute/v1/images?folderId=standard-images&pageSize=1000" > output.json

You can also view information about all available public images in Cloud Marketplace.

Previous
Running a VM from a public image
Next
Getting information about a VM