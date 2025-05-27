Ordering a public subnet
In the management console, select the folder where you want to reserve a public subnet.
From the list of services, select BareMetal.
In the left-hand panel, select Public addresses and subnets.
At the top right, click Order a public subnet.
In the Availability zone field, select the availability zone where the subnet will be available.
In the Pool field, select the pools where the subnet will be available.
You can link a public subnet to multiple pools simultaneously.
Select the size of the subnet you want to order.
In the management console, you can only order subnets of size
/29(six available IP addresses) and
/28(14 available IP addresses). If you need a larger public subnet, contact support to request it.
Under General information:
- In the Name field, enter the name of the public subnet.
- (Optional) In the Description field, add a subnet description.
- (Optional) In the Labels field, set the labels.
Click Order.