Contact UsGet started
© 2025 Direct Cursus Technology L.L.C.

Blocked network ports

Written by
Updated at February 7, 2025

The routers the BareMetal servers use to access the internet limit the incoming internet traffic to public server addresses on some TCP and UDP ports, as well as the outgoing SMTP traffic. By blocking these ports you can protect the Yandex BareMetal infrastructure against malicious networking traffic.

Port Application layer protocol Transport protocol
17 QOTD TCP, UDP
23 Telnet TCP
67–68 DHCP UDP
111 SUNRPC UDP
135–139 NetBIOS TCP, UDP
389 LDAP TCP, UDP
427 SLP TCP, UDP
445 SMB TCP, UDP
513 rlogin TCP
520 RIP UDP
631 IPP TCP, UDP
646 LDP TCP, UDP
750 Kerberos-IV UDP
1900 SSDP UDP
3702 WSD UDP
11211 memcached UDP

If the port you need is not in the table, use the Nmap utility to check if it is available on the BareMetal server OS side.

Port Application layer protocol Transport protocol
25 SMTP1 TCP

1 SMTP traffic is blocked to avoid unauthorized newsletters. We recommend using Yandex Cloud Postbox as an alternative for newsletters.

See also

Previous
Network
Next
Quotas and limits