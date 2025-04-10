Viewing backup log
Updated at April 10, 2025
Management console
CLI
API
-
In the management console, select Cloud Backup.
-
In the left-hand panel, click Virtual machines.
-
Click next to the VM you need and select
Open the backup log.
To open the backup log, you can also hover over the last operation status and follow the link in the pop-up window.
If you do not have the Yandex Cloud CLI yet, install and initialize it.
The folder specified in the CLI profile is used by default. You can specify a different folder through the
--folder-name or
--folder-id parameter.
-
See the description of the CLI command to view the backup log:
yc backup vm list-tasks --help
-
Run this command:
yc backup vm list-tasks <VM_ID>
Result:
+---------------------+-----------+----------------------+--------------+-----------------------+-----------+---------------------+---------------------+-------------+ | TASK ID | POLICY ID | INSTANCE ID | TYPE | PROGRESS | STATUS | STARTED AT | COMPLETED AT | RESULT CODE | +---------------------+-----------+----------------------+--------------+-----------------------+-----------+---------------------+---------------------+-------------+ | 15588663203******** | 999...18a | epd5fs8ojqhg******** | BACKUP | current:94 total:100 | COMPLETED | 2025-03-05 07:00:02 | 2025-03-05 07:05:10 | OK | | 15588519218******** | 999...18a | epd5fs8ojqhg******** | BACKUP | current:100 total:100 | COMPLETED | 2025-03-05 06:00:02 | 2025-03-05 06:05:19 | OK | | 15588436116******** | 894...2d1 | epd5fs8ojqhg******** | APPLY_POLICY | | COMPLETED | 2025-03-05 05:25:24 | 2025-03-05 05:25:24 | OK | +---------------------+-----------+----------------------+--------------+-----------------------+-----------+---------------------+---------------------+-------------+
Use the listTasks REST API method for the Resource resource or the ResourceService/ListTasks gRPC API call.