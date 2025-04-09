Migrating services from a NLB load balancer with an instance group as a target to an L7 ALB load balancer
Updated at April 9, 2025
In this tutorial, you will learn how to integrate a NLB load balancer with a group of VMs. This VM group tracks the number of VMs in the group and changes the composition of the load balancer's target group as needed. A VM group can only integrate with one of the load balancers: either a network load balancer or a Yandex Application Load Balancer L7 load balancer. Therefore, when migrating, you need to change the integration with the target group for the VM group: replace the network load balancer target group with the L7 load balancer target group.
You can create a service migration infrastructure using the following tools:
- Management console: Use the Yandex Cloud management console to create your infrastructure step by step.
- Terraform: Streamline creating and managing your resources with the infrastructure as code (IaC) approach. Download a Terraform configuration example and deploy your infrastructure using the Terraform Yandex Cloud provider.