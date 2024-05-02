Search
Yandex Application Load Balancer

IngressClass resource fields and annotations

The IngressClass resource is a class of Ingress resources which supports simultaneous use of multiple Ingress controllers, e.g., Application Load Balancer and NGINX. Each IngressClass resource refers to a different Ingress controller. As a result, you can route traffic through the Ingress resources of different controllers within the same application in a single Managed Service for Kubernetes cluster.

If you are using multiple Ingress controllers, specify which controller the resource refers to in each Ingress resource. To do this, specify the IngressClass name of the controller in the spec.ingressClassName field.

IngressClass is a standard Kubernetes resource. Its fields and annotations are described below. For more information on using and configuring the IngressClass resource, see the Kubernetes documentation. On GitHub, you can find an example of how to configure Ingress resources and route traffic using multiple Ingress controllers.

IngressClass

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: IngressClass
metadata: <ObjectMeta>
spec:
  controller: <string>

Field

Value or type

Description

apiVersion

networking.k8s.io/v1

Required.

Kubernetes API version.

kind

IngressClass

Resource type.

metadata

ObjectMeta

Required.

Resource metadata.

spec

IngressClassSpec

Required.

Resource specification.

spec.controller

string

Required.

Name of the Ingress controller the IngressClass resource refers to. The possible values include:

  • ingress.alb.yc.io/yc-alb-ingress-controller: Application Load Balancer controller
  • k8s.io/ingress-nginx: NGINX controller
Example
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1
kind: IngressClass
metadata:
  labels:
    app.kubernetes.io/component: controller
  name: alb
  annotations:
    ingressclass.kubernetes.io/is-default-class: "true"
spec:
  controller: ingress.alb.yc.io/yc-alb-ingress-controller

ObjectMeta

name: <string>
labels:
  <string>: <string>
annotations:
  ingressclass.kubernetes.io/is-default-class: "<bool>"

Field

Value or type

Description

name

string

Required.

Resource name. For more information about the format, please see the Kubernetes documentation.

This name is also specified in the spec.ingressClassName field in the Ingress resource.

labels

map[string]string

Kubernetes labels to manage and monitor Kubernetes objects.

The recommended value is app.kubernetes.io/component: controller.

annotations

map[string]string

Resource annotations.

The available annotation is ingressclass.kubernetes.io/is-default-class. The annotation data type is bool. This annotation determines whether or not the IngressClass resource is used by default. If it is set to true, the IngressClass is automatically applied to Ingress resources in which IngressClass is not specified.
In this article: