Search indexes
You can upload documents with additional information for the AI assistant created using AI Assistant API. Search indexes help navigate the uploaded documents so that the language model can use this information when generating responses.
In AI Assistant API, the following search types are available:
- Text search or keyword search. This is a conventional type of search where each word is broken down into parts, and these parts are searched for within the document. The more parts of the searched word or phrase are found in the text, the more relevant the result. For example, when searching for the word
light, the text search will find fragments containing the words
lightingand
light bulb, but not
illumination.
- Vector or semantic search. It help you find synonyms or other words or phrases close in meaning. The vector search results for
lightwill contain not only cognate words, but also words close in meaning, such as
illumination,
chandelier, or
sun.
- Hybrid search. This is a combination of text and vector search types. When creating a hybrid search index, you can configure which type of search will have a greater impact on the results.
Tip
Use vector or hybrid search types when creating a knowledge base for an AI assistant.
If your top priority is precise keyword matching, create a text or hybrid index.
When you create a search index, the uploaded files are split into chunks of text from a few lines to several paragraphs and text characters are converted into tokens. When a user asks a question, the assistant searches for relevant information and adds the chunks it finds to the search query context. When creating information chunks, the semantic meaning is ignored, so the text may be split mid-sentence. In this case, the context will be incomplete. To minimize the loss of information due to broken context, overlapping is used when splitting data into chunks. This way, part of information is retained in two adjacent chunks simultaneously. The larger the chunk size, the more context the model has for generating a response, but the slower and more expensive request processing is. When creating a search index, you can use a fine-tuned embedding model.
Search quality depends on the chunk size, amount of overlap, tokenization policy, and other settings. There are no one-size-fits-all parameters that work equally well for all data types; you need to set the most optimal search parameters on a case-by-case basis.
Text search indexes
When working with a text search index, you can configure the chunk size and amount of overlap in the
StaticChunkingStrategy group of parameters. These parameters are specified in tokens; in text search, one token equals one character.
The quality of text search is also affected by the
NgramTokenizer tokenization policy parameters. With this policy, you can set the minimum and maximum size of overlapping character sequences the search string is split into and manage partial matches in search results.
Here is an example of creating a text search index for a single file:
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import search_indexes
file = sdk.files.upload("<file_path>")
operation = sdk.search_indexes.create_deferred(
files,
index_type=TextSearchIndexType(
chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(
max_chunk_size_tokens=700,
chunk_overlap_tokens=300,
)
)
)
grpcurl \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
-d @ \
llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443 yandex.cloud.ai.assistants.v1.SearchIndexService.Create <<EOM
{
"folder_id": "<folder_ID>",
"file_ids": [ "<file_ID>" ],
"name":"index_name",
"text_search_index": {
"chunking_strategy": {
"static_strategy": {
"max_chunk_size_tokens": "700",
"chunk_overlap_tokens": "300"
}
},
"ngram_tokenizer": {
"min_gram": "2",
"max_gram": "5"
}
}
}
Vector search indexes
When creating a vector index, the embedding model creates vectors from chunks to store the semantic meaning of the text fragment. Same as in text search, you can specify the chunk size and amount of overlap in tokens. Note that, in vector search, tokens typically contain more than one character.
You can also override the embedding models for requests and responses. By default, the AI Studio embedding models are used. Fine-tuned embedding models can improve the quality of vector search in niche domains.
Here is an example of creating a vector search for a single file:
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import search_indexes
file = sdk.files.upload("<file_path>")
operation = sdk.search_indexes.create_deferred(
files,
index_type=VectorSearchIndexType(
doc_embedder_uri="emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-doc/latest",
query_embedder_uri="emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-query/latest",
chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(
max_chunk_size_tokens=700,
chunk_overlap_tokens=300,
)
)
grpcurl \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
-d @ \
llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443 yandex.cloud.ai.assistants.v1.SearchIndexService.Create <<EOM
{
"folder_id": "<folder_ID>",
"file_ids": [ "<file_ID>" ],
"name":"index_name",
"vector_search_index": {
"doc_embedder_uri": "emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-doc/latest",
"query_embedder_uri": "emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-query/latest",
"chunking_strategy": {
"static_strategy": {
"max_chunk_size_tokens": "700",
"chunk_overlap_tokens": "300"
}
}
}
}
Hybrid search
A hybrid search index consists of a text and vector indexes and contains additional settings for finalizing search results. You can set chunking policies for each type of index separately; however, this is unlikely to yield optimal results. For hybrid search, we recommend setting up a single global chunking policy so that the chunks for the text and vector indexes match. This way, chunking will be based on the vector index tokens.
The final hybrid search output will depend on the strategy used to combine the results of each index. Use the
combination_strategy parameter to select one of these two ways of combining the text and vector index results:
rrf_combination(Reciprocal Rank Fusion, RRF): Combination method where greater weight is given to top-ranking elements from each index.
mean_combination: Combination method based on the average value. The available options are arithmetic mean, geometric mean, and harmonic mean. Additionally, you can specify weights for each index, where the first value will indicate a text search weight, and the second one, vector search weight. The weight sum must equal 1. The default value is an arithmetic mean.
The ways of estimating text and vector search quality are different. To interpret search results correctly, you need to normalize their rankings. You can select normalization type using the
normalization_strategy parameter:
MIN_MAX: Min-max normalization, where the normalized results fall within the range of 0 to 1. The min-max normalization increases the spread between the highest and lowest search result rankings. By default, the
MIN_MAXnormalization is used.
L2: L2 normalization based on Euclidean distances. The L2 normalization mitigates the impact of the highest and lowest rankings on the overall search results.
Tip
When creating a search index for an AI assistant based on user guides and help articles, hybrid search with the RRF combination strategy produces the best results. In this case, the normalization type barely affects the final result, as the RRF method normalizes it.
Using a single chunking policy for both text and vector search also improves the search quality.
Here is an example of creating a hybrid search index for a single file:
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import YCloudML
from yandex_cloud_ml_sdk import search_indexes
file = sdk.files.upload("<file_path>")
operation = sdk.search_indexes.create_deferred(
files,
index_type=HybridSearchIndexType(
# Use global parameters to make sure the chunk sizes of both indexes match
chunking_strategy=StaticIndexChunkingStrategy(
max_chunk_size_tokens=700,
chunk_overlap_tokens=300
),
vector_search_index=VectorSearchIndexType(
doc_embedder_uri="emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-doc/latest",
query_embedder_uri="emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-query/latest"
),
normalization_strategy='L2',
combination_strategy=ReciprocalRankFusionIndexCombinationStrategy(
k=60
)
)
)
grpcurl \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <IAM_token>" \
-d @ \
llm.api.cloud.yandex.net:443 yandex.cloud.ai.assistants.v1.SearchIndexService.Create <<EOM
{
"folder_id": "<folder_ID>",
"file_ids": [ "<file_ID>" ],
"name":"index_name",
"hybrid_search_index": {
"chunking_strategy": {
"static_strategy": {
"max_chunk_size_tokens": "700",
"chunk_overlap_tokens": "300"
}
},
"normalization_strategy": "L2",
"combination_strategy": {
"rrf_combination": {
"k": "60"
}
},
"vector_search_index": {
"doc_embedder_uri": "emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-doc/latest",
"query_embedder_uri": "emb://<folder_ID>/text-search-query/latest",
}
}
}
Use cases
- Creating a RAG assistant with the VectorStore tool
- Examples of working with ML SDK on GitHub